I'm on my way to the Capital City this morning and my precious wife reminded me… "Don't forget to grab some breakfast!" I did so without any confrontation at all. Bojangles here I come.
As I pull in and stop to the drive thru speaker I am thinking seriously about this biscuit. You know… sausage… ham… BoBerry? There are so many choices, but I went to my default; Cajun Fillet. It seems to win every time.
Oh and by the way… I added a half and half tea… with lemon please! Got to love the Bojangles gang. I get my tea and there are three slices of lemon.
Do you ever go to those joints that say, "Sorry, we are out of lemon?” It's like the post-covid characteristic for restaurants and dives; "Sorry we are out!" But not Bojangles!
I look in my cup of tea and there are floating nicely… those three slices of lemon. I proceeded to thank the Lord for my biscuit, take a bite and a little sip of tea and thought… this is a Trinity Tea for sure; one for the Father, one for Son and one for the Holy Spirit.
God in three persons...blessed Trinitea!
I am thankful for the Godhead. I love the Father who oversees. I love the Son who died for me. I love the Holy Spirit who is called along beside me to be my Helper.
You have a great day. You have a great week.
And when you stop by Bojangles as for a half and half Trinitea!
