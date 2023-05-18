Looking back on some of the major decisions and events of our lives, it truly amazing how often one minor set of circumstances led to another odd coincidence and then another or maybe an entire sequence of chance events eventually brought us to our vocation, our life’s companion, choice of college or any number of other fortunate happenstances which we previously held to be results of our wisdom. In truth we were just lucky.
Today is a case in point. Everyone knows that in 1508, Michelangelo was ordered by Pope Julius II to paint the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. A few people may also know that in 1786 Johann Wolfgang Goethe, the famed jurist and writer, stood inside the chapel in absolute awe of the sheer beauty of the supreme example of High Renaissance art and said, “Without having seen the Sistine Chapel one cannot form an appreciable idea of what a man is capable of.”
Inspired not only by the masterful artwork, but also the circumstances by which Michelangelo was coerced to undertake a project he begged to refuse but accepted nonetheless, Goethe wrote a poem of a young man who found himself in a difficult and trying circumstance but set about to do the best job of which he was capable. It was entitled “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”
Paul Dukas eventually wrote a symphony around this poem. It was on today’s date, May 18, in 1897 that it premiered. Still even more years later, a young cartoonist named Walt Disney constructed an animated film around the poem and music and to this date most of us regard “Fantasia” as the single best example of animation cinema ever.
Yes, a long list of coincidental happenstances, but it all began with one man attempting to employ the highest degree of his outstanding talents regardless of the negative overbearing of others. The story of how Julius coerced the sculptor to take on the painting art project against his protestations is well known. It has been a favorite sermon illustration for preachers for many generations.
Not so well known is the conspiracy of other, even better known artists, who plotted to use the task as a plot to undermine and even destroy Michelangelo’s reputation.
In the midst of the trying challenges of life, most of our energies and concentration are focused on simply keeping our noses above water. It is difficult for us to think down the road of life and maintain our bearing. But there really are a couple or three principles of life to garner from this long sequence of odd steps from an artist who did not want to paint to a story that has introduced wonderful music and truths to millions.
First, when we apply our best even among a prevailing set of negative circumstances, the effect for all will be an improvement over whatever might have been the result had we performed otherwise.
Secondly, such a long chronological succession of events spaced sometimes centuries apart yet emerge together for such good can be held as evidence of a Higher Power coordinating all things to “work together for the good of those who love the Lord.” After all, He not only is the God present with us right now, He also is the God of history.
A third truth that is equally valuable for us to live with constant awareness is that good deeds will outlive us. Paul wrote about how “some sowed and others reaped,” but I think we can summarize many of his similar thoughts with the acknowledgment that the Lord will bring out the good results in His perfect understanding of timing not ours.
Or as the writer of Proverbs worded the truth: “Do your best, prepare for the worst — trust God to bring the victory.”