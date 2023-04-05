As I write my 200th column, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for those who follow and support me and share my passion for food. I am running my first column again this week and hope you enjoy it!
Although I love food and cooking, it’s inevitable that my trips to the local grocery store become a bittersweet experience. Not only do I enjoy choosing my ingredients, but also the perks of living in a small town and seeing so many friends and acquaintances who stop to chat or say hello.
But then I reach the checkout lines and see what so many people are buying for the week’s meals that I become sad and disheartened, but never in a judgmental way. Just sad because I wish they could and would eat healthier and tastier meals.
So many carts are filled with jugs of brightly colored sugary fruit-flavored drinks and cases of soda, chips and highly processed prepared foods. No milk, fruit, vegetables, grains or fresh meat.
Yes, real food is expensive. But pre-packaged processed foods are even more costly than simple ingredients. Just as eating at fast food restaurants is more expensive than preparing your own meals and might not save that much time after loading everyone into the car and driving there and back home.
And yes, cooking does take time and energy, but once you accumulate basic staples in your pantry and refrigerator it becomes much easier to create meals by just buying fresh ingredients with fewer and quicker trips to the grocery store.
Spending a few extra minutes to plan meals for the week and creating a list of what’s needed before heading out for groceries can save you both time and money, especially if you pick up a flyer at the store of what is on sale.
Of course, there are some foods that are very time-consuming and make better sense to buy such as bread, but that too can be made from more ingredients from a chemistry lab than a bakery. Best motto when looking at the ingredients listed on food is if you can’t pronounce it or don’t know what it is, don’t eat it. Simple is best.
Here is a list of basic staples for a kitchen. Not all need to be accumulated at once but over time your pantry can become complete.
Another option is choosing fresh ingredients from a wonderful Farmer’s Market which can also be a nice outing for young children. Getting the entire family involved in meal planning and preparation can be a fun learning opportunity.
An easier way to plan for the week is to prepare meals that take more time on days that you have less work or a day off and make a main protein you can reinvent later in the week such as a roasted chicken or roast beef.
That chicken can become a quick chicken soup, chicken salad, chicken barbecue sandwich, or a chicken burrito, all of which take minutes to make. And once you start cooking you can experiment and maybe try a Thai chicken noodle soup, or a chicken cobb salad, or a barbecue chicken and cornbread casserole or chicken enchiladas.
There’s a world of healthier and tastier foods you can prepare for little money and time once you get the basics down.
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.