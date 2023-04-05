Chef Chery Orr

As I write my 200th column, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for those who follow and support me and share my passion for food. I am running my first column again this week and hope you enjoy it!

Although I love food and cooking, it’s inevitable that my trips to the local grocery store become a bittersweet experience. Not only do I enjoy choosing my ingredients, but also the perks of living in a small town and seeing so many friends and acquaintances who stop to chat or say hello.

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.