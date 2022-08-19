No one likes to throw away food when more is cooked than is eaten, but because “variety is the spice of life”, many of us do not like the idea of repeating our menus the next day. Quesadillas are a great way to use leftover protein and vegetables to make a new, exciting meal that looks nothing like the meal from which it was born.

If you have leftover chicken, beef, or pork, shred the meat and put it in a bowl. Add any leftover vegetables you might have, or add a drained can of diced tomatoes with chilies. Corn and beans are also great additions to fill a quesadilla. You can also add spices like cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano. Mix your filling until it is combined.

Lisa Smith is the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent for the Martin County Cooperative Extension Service.