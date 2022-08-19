No one likes to throw away food when more is cooked than is eaten, but because “variety is the spice of life”, many of us do not like the idea of repeating our menus the next day. Quesadillas are a great way to use leftover protein and vegetables to make a new, exciting meal that looks nothing like the meal from which it was born.
If you have leftover chicken, beef, or pork, shred the meat and put it in a bowl. Add any leftover vegetables you might have, or add a drained can of diced tomatoes with chilies. Corn and beans are also great additions to fill a quesadilla. You can also add spices like cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano. Mix your filling until it is combined.
On a tortilla that you have on a baking sheet, sprinkle about 1 ½ tablespoons of a cheese that melts well like jack, mozzarella, or cheddar. Next add a ½ cup of the filling and sprinkle with more cheese. Putting cheese on the tortilla first and again on top of the filling helps to keep the filling in place, making the quesadilla easier to eat. Place another tortilla on top.
Repeat the process for as many quesadillas as you want to serve. You can even make enough to freeze and reheat later. Bake the quesadilla in an oven that you have preheated to 450 degrees.
In about 10 minutes, they will be brown, crispy and ready to eat. For added flavor, serve your quesadilla with low fat sour cream or Greek yogurt, avocado slices, Pico de Gallo, salsa, rice, or reduced fat refried beans.
For the healthiest quesadillas, choose a lean protein, low fat cheese, lots of vegetables, and a whole grain tortilla. These choices can boost your fiber and nutrient content, while still having all the Mexican flavor you enjoy in a quesadilla.
For more recipe ideas, nutrition information, or smart grocery shopping information, contact Lisa Smith at the Martin County Cooperative Extension Office, 252-7689-4370 or via email at lfsmith5@ncsu.edu.
Lisa Smith is the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent for the Martin County Cooperative Extension Service.