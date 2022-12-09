Lisa Smith

Cooler weather is the perfect setting to cozy up with a warm bowl of chili. Chili can be a great way to get almost all of the food groups in one recipe. Depending on the recipe, it can be spicy or mild.

If you make your own spice blend, you can control the amount of sodium, as well as the spice level.

Lisa Smith is the Martin County Interim Extension Director and the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.