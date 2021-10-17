The Scriptures are filled with promises and assurances that life is best when we trust God.
A verse in Hebrews chapter eleven reminds: by faith Abraham, when called by God, would go to a place he would later receive as his inheritance, but first, Abraham obeyed and went, even though he did not know where he was going (Hebrews 11:8).
As Christians, we talk about walking by faith, we talk about how God works all things out for our good, and we express our trust in Him. When the rubber meets the road, do we struggle with this concept of walking by faith?
Let’s consider what the writer of Hebrews is communicating.
After God called him, Abraham went, even though he had no idea where he was going. Now, this is genuinely walking by faith.
In Genesis chapter twelve, we see God calling Abraham. God says: leave your native land, relatives, and your father’s family, and go to the land I will show you (Genesis 12:1). God is vague regarding where Abraham is going; God merely says leave your “comfort zone” and go to the land I will show you.
Again, let me ask, do we walk by faith? It must be a scary proposition for Abraham, yet, despite the uncertainty, Abraham takes one step, then the next and the next until he is finally away from his comfort zone and at a place where he can do nothing but depend upon God.
There are a few things Abraham does that inspire my faith walk.
First, Abraham puts faith into action. The Scriptures say that faith minus works is dead (James 2:14-26). Genuine faith requires action. If we are not willing to act, then our faith is useless. Action has many purposes. Action keeps us occupied. If Abraham had reflected on God’s call too long, he might have never left his comfort zone.
When we “give feet to faith,” when we put action behind our faith, we do not have time to think about how illogical God’s requests are to our human minds (Isaiah 55:8-9). When God calls, act with immediacy unless He directs otherwise. Putting action with faith demonstrates to God that we are willing to trust and obey.
Finally, putting action to faith builds our inner spirit (Ephesians 3:16-21), which can help us trust God more.
Another lesson from Abraham’s life: Abraham took one step at a time.
Now Abraham, like I, did not always take the correct steps. He lied about Sarah being his wife multiple times. Abraham did not necessarily walk perfectly, but he walked, taking one step at a time.
He got ahead of God’s timing on several occasions, like taking Hagar to have a son, but Abraham continued to walk toward his promised land.
Speaking for myself, I know I trust God imperfectly, just like Abraham, but I strive for perfection in my walk with God (1 Peter 1:16). Christians too often forget, we are not perfect, only perfectly forgiven. When you mess up or miss God’s timing, allow Him to forgive you and keep walking, taking one step at a time.
Abraham obeyed and went, even though he did not know where he was going (Hebrews 11:8). The same statement might be true of us. I pray that we learn from Abraham’s legacy; I pray we obey God’s call, put faith into action, and take one step at a time.
May the world catch us walking by faith.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.