Emanuel Luke, Michael Jude and Jonathan Graham are the names that carry my legacy. Each was meticulously chosen for significance and in the hope that they will live out their names.
The eldest’s name means “God with us for He brings light.” Jude’s name means “Who is like God? I will praise Him!” And, our youngest child’s name means, “God has given us a warrior.”
I have prayed over these boys and asked God to bring their names to bear in their lives. Names are important.
What you call someone can be inspirational. It can beckon a person to a higher place than they are. You can also call someone something that is reductive and crushes them.
So, how do we put into words who God is? What do we call Him? If God is a far-off being who possesses all strength and knowledge, but we don’t have to know him intimately, then the term “God” works.
We see that on the first pages of Genesis. The word “Elohim” means the Supreme God over everything. “El” means god. He is the great designer and creator of all things. El is rich in power, understanding and desire.
God didn’t want to be some far-off being. Instead, He wanted to be a part of our lives. If that was all He wanted, we could consider Him as the Egyptians thought of the sun, India does cows or Romans the seas.
Many feel a tension here and may think this idea is mostly a “Jesus” thought. However, if you look for God in the Old Testament, we find Him wanting a relationship with His best creation.
He speaks to Adam, disciplines Cain, watches all the pain for centuries and then chooses Noah to save humanity. He calls Abraham, and Abraham listens.
As Moses writes all these stories, he focuses on God looking for people who will do His will. When God finds Moses with his sheep, He calls him to go back to Egypt. El introduces Himself to Moses by name. Go tell my people that “I am” has sent you. Yahweh is the name “I am.” It is better translated “He will be.”
God tells Moses to inform Israel, “The God of your ancestors (the past) is coming to deliver you (now) for Egypt and will come to save the world!”
Can you believe that? The plan from the beginning of the world is shown in the first two books of the Bible. The first author, Moses, wrote about the eventual coming and enlarging revelation of the supreme God, Elohim. He reveals Himself in nature, then as deliverer, then as Christ Jesus, and now we all await with all the world to see Him in His fullness one day.
The next time you find a moment to pray, why don’t you thank Him for His consistent revealing of Himself deeper and deeper. Then, anticipate the ultimate revelation when all things will be made right, and we see Him in perfection.
Move from Elohim to Yahweh to Jesus to the place He’s gone to prepare for us, and thank Him for never leaving nor forsaking us. Oh, praise the Name of God.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.