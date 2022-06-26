I know you have seen all the hurt the world seems to be perpetuating. You want to help, but it all seems too overwhelming. “I can’t see the forest for the trees,” we often say.
With so many hurting people, broken families, divisive systems, corrupt leaders and decaying morality, how can we do anything that matters? It seems hopelessness is a breath away in every circumstance.
I then try to remember such stories as the boy who found a beach covered in starfish. The boy hurled one back into the sea and then another. A man nearby thought about how pathetic his efforts were for such an enormous task. He yells, “Boy, what are you doing? Don’t you know, with thousands of starfish on the beach, there’s no way you can make a difference.” The boy grabs another, slings it into the water, and yells, “I made a difference for that one.”
All we need to do sometimes is take a step. No matter how small the step, we can make a difference for those nearest us if we choose to care.
In Nehemiah, we see the Israelites building the wall around Jerusalem. The workers are identified in three ways - career, family and home. The priests, goldsmiths and merchants are recognized in different parts of fixing their community.
Multiple wall builders set the wall with their sons and daughters, which honored their fathers and grandfathers. And lastly, Nehemiah mentions numerous times that they fixed the wall nearest their home. I don’t know what hits close to home for you, but maybe if you’re looking for a place to make a difference, you could start there.
The first place we can make a significant difference is at work. Whatever you do, do it unto the Lord. Be a person of honesty, diligence and honor in everything you do. Go at it with all your heart, and I know that you will influence those around you because our work is one of the primary ways we show our servanthood to God.
On the day David danced in the streets when they brought the ark of the covenant to Jerusalem, he ends the day by blessing his family. This was David’s greatest day, and he knew it wasn’t complete until he shared it with his home.
What do you provide for your family that can easily be a blessing to others? I tip my hat to the coaches, teachers and party throwers. You bless others with your time and resources as often as you can. You may not know, but you can make a difference with each investment in your own family. You are touching the next generation every time. You are making a difference.
Your neighbors are another area you can make a difference. Are you aware of someone near you that needs help? Is there something you can do?
Don’t allow being fair or thinking, “If I do it for this person, I have to do it for everyone,” to get in the way of helping those close to you. What if, instead, we said, “I’m going to do for one person what I wish I could do for everyone.” I believe that if you did that, you could make a difference in someone’s life. If you see a need, meet a need.
Let us become people who move from seeking a miracle to being a miracle. I bet as you read today, there was a need you know you could help today. Get to it; that’s how you make a difference.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.