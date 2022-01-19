It’s the time of year again where you can take time, relax and spend time with family.
This year has been a trying year in many ways.
In 2021, Martin County had a unique growing season with cool and dry weather during planting time that delayed planting that carried over with periods of wet, hot, dry weather throughout the growing season.
We had one of the wettest, if not the wettest June we have ever had. Followed by the rest of the summer and fall being dry.
2021 was a great harvest year with a dry fall. The yields in the county were up and down with some high yields with some low yields.
There are many things taking place at the Extension office this time of year as we wrap up the year.
We are planning our 2022 Winter Production meetings. I am happy to say that all Martin County Production Meetings will be held in person in 2022.
Below is a list of meeting dates that are set for Martin County meetings. More details about each meeting are list below.
Grain Meeting
The 2022 Martin County Grain Meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Martin County Farmers Market. There will be a meal included.
The meeting will consist of extension specialists given the latest updates in corn, and soybean production, weed and insect management. There will be 2 hrs. of N, O, D ,X pesticide credits.
If you plan to attend, please RSVP to the office by Monday, Jan. 17.
Cotton Production Meeting
The 2022 Martin County Cotton Meeting will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at the Martin County Farmers Market. There will be a meal included.
There will be Cotton Specialists providing information on cotton production. There will be 2 hrs. of N, O, D, X pesticide credits.
If you plan to attend please RSVP to the office by Monday, Jan. 31.
Peanut Production Meeting
The 2020 Martin County Peanut Meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9at the Martin County Farmers Market. There will be a meal included.
There will be Peanut Specialists providing information on peanut production.
There will be 1 hr. of N, O, D, X pesticide credits.
If you plan to attend please RSVP to the office by Friday, Feb. 4..
Private Applicator Meetings
Private pesticide applicators whose licenses will expire on Friday, Sept. 30 are urged to attend one of the following sessions in order to satisfy their license certification requirements for the next three years.
The meetings will be held at the Martin County Farmers Market.
Meetings are scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, Thursday, Jan. 27, and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Soil Fumigation Recertification
To re-certify your soil fumigation certification on your license you need to attend the 1-hour training at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the Martin County Farmers Market.
Contact me at the office with any questions about your certification.
For more information on the Martin County Production Meetings or your pesticide licenses please contact the Martin County Extension Office at 252-789-4370.