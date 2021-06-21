After the birth of the church, the apostles are immediately plunged into conflict. It seems at every turn, whenever something good takes place, there’s difficulty following it.
When the Spirit falls, the people on the outside are perplexed and accuse them of being drunk. When John and Peter pray for a 40-year-old lame man, and God heals him, they are placed in jail for the night because they declare Jesus’ name. When Barnabas sells some land and gives it to the needy, Ananias and Sapphira lie about doing the same thing, and the Holy Spirit kills them in church.
In each difficulty, the church grows and grows together.
There’s a dramatic scene in Acts 5 where the apostles are on trial again. The Sanhedrin is called together to discuss the punishment of those preaching about Jesus. It’s so frustrating to them that they just killed Jesus, and now they will have to attack His followers because they can’t get them to stop.
Caiaphas and Annas are accusing and threatening them. As the spiritual governing body in Jerusalem presses down on them, they reply in boldness, “We must obey God rather than humans.”
The Holy Spirit had convinced or convicted them so strongly through Christ’s resurrection, the Spirit’s baptism and the multitude of healings that there was no earthly power that could silence their passion for God. Jesus had told them that they should never be afraid when they stand before the powerful men because the Holy Spirit would give them the words.
And, every time they were confronted, they reminded those spiritual leaders that they had killed the innocent man, Jesus. They were enraged more each time.
There was a brilliant teacher there named Gamaliel. He stood up during the discourse and asked for the apostles to step out to address his brothers. (We may know this story because Paul, then Saul, was serving on the Sanhedrin.) Gamaliel reminded the leaders of other “insurrections” that had caused problems for them in the past, and once their leader was killed, they dispersed.
Gamaliel, full of wisdom, told them that they claim their leader was still the man they thought was dead. “If he is dead, then they will quit soon, but if indeed he isn’t, you may find yourself fighting against God Almighty,” he said.
The Sanhedrin was silent.
He said, “Let these men go!”
And, so they did let them go, but not before beating them. And, the apostles ran back to church shouting in worship that they were persecuted for Jesus’ sake.
How many things in our lives do we strive for, or grieve too long or spitefully attack others to get? Why don’t we trust that if it’s the Lord’s time and will, He will reveal it to us? I want to be wise enough to see that if God wants it to happen, that He will make it happen.
We can’t become passive or lazy. We will have to work out what God has called us to do. And, at the same time, we will trust the outcomes to Him. We must be quick to forgive. We must be quick to let people go and be free. We must realize that God has never given us the place to rule over others.
If you try to control others, you may find yourself fighting against God.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.