Do you not dislike how some people always want to bring up your past? They want to remind you of what you were. They want to find every nitpicky detail they do not like about you and attempt to drag you down.

I have news for you: If you are in Christ, you are not condemned. Do not allow people to try and condemn you over your past; you remind them of your present and future if you are in Christ Jesus.

