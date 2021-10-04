God placed eternity in the heart of mankind. We all long to know about the “great beyond.” Men have speculated for millennia what happens after life.
I recently watched the late, great Stan Lee, maker of the Marvel Universe, say that he believed that nothing happens when he dies, and what he struggles with is how can it be nothing forever. The knowledge of eternity serves as a restrictor plate in our philosophies and personal morality.
C.S. Lewis stated of sin that if we live for a million years, which we will, we should be on a trajectory of perfection if we follow Christ. If God is remaking us and moving us ever toward the perfection that He has begun in us, shouldn’t we expect to at some time be perfect?
I think some Christians look forward to heaven to be the great eraser of their corrupt desires, unhealed wounds and great fears. They do and they should, but what part do salvation, sanctification, holiness and righteousness play?
It isn’t like perfection isn’t an expectation from God right now… it is! Not that He doesn’t understand that, in our fallen world, perfection is increasingly tricky, but our ever striving for it and giving ourselves to God to be perfect as He is should be our great driver.
Sin stands in the way. Not in the way of salvation as it once did, but instead, it stands in the way of sanctification. As long as we allow ourselves the indulgences we so crave, we fall ever more pathetically into the pit of imperfection.
As John says in His first epistle, “The desires of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life,” (I John 2:16) drive us when the world masters us. How many of us today fall prey to these sins - actions that fall below God’s desires for us? I mean, how many of us have fallen short of even our own standards?
And, shouldn’t we think that a perfect God has higher standards? After all, His ways are higher than ours.
I fear that many believers, pulpits and wise voices have been silenced out of fear of political correctness and cancel culture. If the church is silent about such things as sin, why wouldn’t we expect a society that bathes in it? I do not speak as someone who adheres to a list of ordinances, but as a man who spends many hours helping people through their deepest woes. Our Designer warns of the sins stated in the Word of God because He knows how we should live.
But, how many of us take our own advice on topics of morality? How often does our mind work overtime to convince us we need the things our flesh wants? We satiate our bellies with understandable (to us) indulgences because we are tired, or stressed or American.
We struggle with envy, jealousy, greed and slander. We smear others’ reputations with heart beating rage because we found a disagreement or a weak point in someone’s thoughts. We tolerate, indulge and celebrate all forms of sexual perversion. And, when the political sphere states it’s ok, we believe them.
The church historically may have failed at teaching these things with grace.
We may have beat people with the Word. The church may have caused more harm than good, trying to get people to be good, but that does not mean that these things are not for our good.
Sexual immorality in all its forms causes pain. It always causes pain. The writer of Proverbs tells us that alcohol is a mocker. “I can handle it,” doesn’t mean that your children can.
Increasing the indulgences of sin always leads to more death. Always.
You are going to live forever, but you are not invincible. The decisions you make today are leading you somewhere. Your eternal Father speaks to you out of concern, not anger. He knows where sinfulness leads. It leads to death. It led to the cross. It leads to separation.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.