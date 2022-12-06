The Roman spear gently guides the veil to the holy of holies aside. General Pompey steps into the place where only Yahweh resides. One man was allowed to step in annually and must be a Jewish priest.

The Romans stepping in after months of siege and slaughter in Jerusalem was a thing of horrors for the few priests allowed to stand by and watch. With Pompey’s entrance, there was one clear message, “Jupiter, the god of Rome, is greater than Yahweh.”

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.