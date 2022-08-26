Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Aug. 27
Gold Star Family Dinner
DURHAM - The Gold Star Family Dinner committee will be hosting the statewide dinner this year at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park.
The dinner is open to the public.
It will be honoring service members who lost their lives serving our country.
The Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park is located at 4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham.
Aug. 29
Basic Law Enforcement Training Class Begins
WILLIAMSTION - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC will be offering BLET training from 6 – 10 p.m. Monday – Friday and every other weekend during the day beginning Aug. 29.
The course is approximately 16 weeks.
It qualifies for the “Career in a Year” program.
Those interested in applying must complete a packet of information forms. The packets may be downloaded from the MCC website, obtained in person, by mail for Cliff Hales at clifton.hales@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0267
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 30
Adult Acrylic Painting Class Meets
WILLIAMSTON - Adult Acrylic Painting Class will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Martin Memorial Library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video on how to paint a hibiscus blossom with acrylics on canvas.
Instruction is free and the participants will need to bring their own supplies.
Registration is required and limited.
Call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit Martin Memorial Library to register.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 8
STREAM Event
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be hosting STREAM at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.
This will be for school aged children with their parents or caregivers.
It will be science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math activities.
There will also be a Lego building challenge.
This is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
PM Book Club Meets
WILLIAMSTON - Librarian Ann Phelps will lead a discussion of It All Comes Back to You by Beth Duke at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Martin Memorial Library.
The meeting will be held in the Mary S. Gray meeting room.
Books are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
The book club is free and open to all who enjoy reading and talking about what they read.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 13
Story Time Hosted
WILLIAMSTON - Library assistant Mika Davis will be hosting storytime “All About Me.” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Martin Memorial Library.
This will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room for preschoolers and their parents or caregivers.
This program is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 15
Student Acrylic Painting Class Held
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will be hosting a student acrylic painting class at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video on how to paint Autumn Aspen trees with acrylics on canvas for students age 12 – 18.
This will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room.
Registration is required and material will be provided.
Email mdavis@bhmlib.org, call 252-792-7476 or visit the library to register.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 16
Meet & Greet Night Set
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Association is hosting a meet and greet night from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Alumni Center.
There will be a food court and a DJ.
The public is invited to attend.
E.J. Hayes Alumni Center is located at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 17
Touch a Truck Bazaar Set
ROBERSONVILLE – Grace Family Fellowship will be hosting Touch a Truck Bazaar Food Trucks from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.
There will be fun for the entire family.
The rain date for this event is set for Saturday, September 24.
Grace Family Fellowship is located at 24093 NC-903 in Robersonville.
Meet & Greet Continues
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Association will be having events all day from 7 a.m. — 12 midnight at the Alumni Center.
Breakfast will be served from 7 – 9 a.m. There will be a raffle held at 1 p.m.
There will be an Adult Social from 7 p.m. — 12 midnight with a $15 entry fee. There will be no alcohol allowed and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Call Angela Bell at 252-789-1074 or 252-792-5436, Earl Newsome at 252-809-9477 or any EJHAA Board member for tickets.
Sept. 18
Presentation/Book Signing Held
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Historical Society and Martin Memorial Library are working together to host this event at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
They will be hosting author Jasper Barber who will talk and sign copies of his book Memories of the Islands.
Refreshments will be provided by the Grimes-Mayo Chapter of the DAR.
This program is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 21
Community Book Club Meets
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College Librarian Maryanne Caudle will be facilitating discussion at 12 noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The discussion will be about the book My Grandmother Asked To Tell You She’s Sorry by Frederick Backman in the conference room at the Martin Community College library.
Copies of the book are available to borrow from the college or public library.
This book club is free and open to the public.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 22
STREAM Event Held
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this even for school age children at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
There will be science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math activities.
Meteorologist Erik Heden from NOAA will be there teaching about severe weather.
This program is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 27
Story Time Held
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will be hosting storytime for preschoolers at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Library assistant Mika Davis will be reading All About Our Library.
This program is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Adult Acrylic Painting Class Held
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this class at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video on how to paint with acrylics on canvas.
This class will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt room.
Instruction is free, registration is required and participants will need to bring their own supplies.
To register email aphelps@bhmilb.org, call 252-792-7476 or visit the library.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 28
AM Book Club Meets
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Library assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of The Reading List by Sara Nish Adams.
This will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room.
Copies of the book are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
The book club is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 29
Adult Crochet Class Held
WILLIAMSTON – Volunteer instructor Bonnie Harrel will host this at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Martin Memorial Library.
She will be teaching participants to crochet sunflower squares in the Mary S. Gary meeting room.
Yarn will be provided. Bring your own hook.
Registration is required and limited.
Email aphelps@bhmlib.org, call 252-794-7476 or visit the library to register.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Oct. 12-14
Holly Springs United Methodist Church Host Revival
WILLIAMSTON – Holly Springs United Methodist Church is hosting revival at 7 p.m. starting on Wednesday, October 12 and ending on October 14.
Rev. Authur Manigault will be preaching revival.
Holly Springs United Methodist Church is located at 19621 US Highway 64 in Williamston.
Oct. 16
Holly Springs United Methodist Church Host Homecoming
WILLIAMSTON – Holly Springs United Methodist Church is having home coming at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 16.
Rev. dr. Laura Early and Rev. Authur Manigault will be speaking at the service.
There will be a covered dish luncheon to follow along with DJ Authur Manigault will be there.
Holly Springs United Methodist Church is located at 19621 US Highway 64 in Williamston.
Ongoing
Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc.
WILLIAMSTON – Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is now open for church services. Hours of worship are 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sundays.
Monthly Service will be at 3 p.m. on the 4th Sunday of the month.
The pastor at Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is Pastor Cynthia Pointe.
Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is located at 112 East Main St. in Williamston.
Career in a Year Tuition Funding
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will be offering Career in a Year Funding.
Martin Community College has organized 45 of its programs into credential-producing, short-term segments of classes that qualify for “Career in a Year” funding.
This is in response to the dire need of local businesses for employees with basic skills.
Martin Community College’s Fall semester will being on August 18.
Contact admissions@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0268 to begin applying.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Martin Community Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.
They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.
Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.
Rental Coordinator
WILLIAMSTON – Change in Rental Coordinator at E.J. Hayes Alumni Center.
Effective immediately, Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.
Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.
Annual Fall Bazaar
WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.