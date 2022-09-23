Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Sept. 22
Want to Learn More about the Catholic Church Sessions to be held
WILLIAMSTON - Holy Trinity Parish in Williamston will be offering sessions on this at 7 p.m. beginning Thursday, September 22 at the church.
For more information call 252-508-8268
Holy Trinity Parish is located at 830 East Blvd. St. in Williamston.
STREAM Event Held
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this even for school age children at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
There will be science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math activities.
Meteorologist Erik Heden from NOAA will be there teaching about severe weather.
This program is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 24
United Horsemen of the Carolina’s Open Horse Show to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Senator Bob Martin Ag. Center will be hosting the United Horsemen of the Carolina’s Open Horse Show from 8 a.m. — 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 and 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.
Admission is free for all spectators.
For details visit www.uhotc.org or call 919-619-1786.
The Senator Bob Martin Ag. Center is located at 2900 NC Highway 125 South in Williamston.
Motorcyle Caravan Tour & Classic Car Show Event Set
ROBERSONVILLE - This event is set to take place from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at the W.C. Chance East End Center.
There will be a cook out. So bring your own lawn chairs.
For more information call 252-508-9697.
W.C. Chance East End Center is located at 304 Cochran St. in Robersonville.
Electrical Contractor’s License Renewal Class to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is preparing to offer this class from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.
This is an 8 hour continuing education course.
The fee for this class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Forklift operator Class to be held
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.
The fee for this course is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 26
Shag Lessons Are Going to be Taught
WILLIAMSTION - Johnny Miller will be offering Shag Lessons for five weeks at 7 p.m. for beginners and 8 p.m. for intermediate beginning on Monday, September 26 at the Martin County Arts Council.
Cost of the lessons are $50 per person.
Register with Martin County Arts Council by calling 252-789-8470, 252-792-1712 or visiting them Tuesday – Friday from noon – 4 p.m.
Martin County Arts Council is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 27
Story Time Held
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will be hosting storytime for preschoolers at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Library assistant Mika Davis will be reading All About Our Library.
This program is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Adult Acrylic Painting Class Held
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this class at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video on how to paint with acrylics on canvas.
This class will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt room.
Instruction is free, registration is required and participants will need to bring their own supplies.
To register email aphelps@bhmilb.org, call 252-792-7476 or visit the library.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 28
AM Book Club Meets
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Library assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of The Reading List by Sara Nish Adams.
This will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room.
Copies of the book are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
The book club is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 29
Adult Crochet Class Held
WILLIAMSTON – Volunteer instructor Bonnie Harrel will host this at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Martin Memorial Library.
She will be teaching participants to crochet sunflower squares in the Mary S. Gary meeting room.
Yarn will be provided. Bring your own hook.
Registration is required and limited.
Email aphelps@bhmlib.org, call 252-794-7476 or visit the library to register.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Digital Photography Class for Beginners is Set
WINDSOR – The Division of MCC will be offering this class from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning on Thursday, September 29 and ending on November 17.
Bring your camera and the user’s manual if it is available.
The fee for this class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Microsoft Word “Office 360” Class to be Held
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC will be offering this class from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Thursday, September 29 and ending November 17.
The fee for this class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 30
Martin Community Players Jr’s. Presents
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Players Jr’s. Present the children’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Tickets are $5.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 1
Martin Community Players Jr’s. Presents
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Players Jr’s. Present the children’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Tickets are $5.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 2
Martin Community Players Jr’s. Presents
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Players Jr’s. Present the children’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Tickets are $5.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 7
Martin County Arts Council is Hosting Lipbone Redding
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Arts Council is hosting Lipbone Redding at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at the Arts Center
Tickets for this event are $20 for adults and $15 for ages 8 -18.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.
MCAC Arts Center is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
NC Stop Human Trafficking is Hosting Fall Fundraiser
GREENVILLE – NC Stop Human Trafficking will host BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at the Barn on Saint Andrews.
The Martin County Ramblers will be providing bluegrass entertainment.
There will also be a silent auction along with barbecue and beer.
NC Stop Human Trafficking is still accepting sponsors for this event and ticket sales continue.
For more information about the event, to buy tickets or become a sponsor, visit www.ncstophumantrafficking.org/2022-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
The Barn on Saint Andrews is located at 400 Saint Andrews Dr. in Greenville.
Oct. 8
Robersonville Community/Area Yard Sale to be Held
ROBERSONVILLE – The Robersonville Improvement Committee is sponsoring this event from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
Registration is $10 and due by October 1.
Set up time is 7 a.m.
To register call 252-795-4157 or 252-795-4339.
The Yard Sale will be located at 100 East Railroad at Main St. in Robersonville.
Oct. 12-14
Holly Springs United Methodist Church Host Revival
WILLIAMSTON – Holly Springs United Methodist Church is hosting revival at 7 p.m. starting on Wednesday, October 12 and ending on October 14.
Rev. Authur Manigault will be preaching revival.
Holly Springs United Methodist Church is located at 19621 US Highway 64 in Williamston.
Oct. 13
Washington Civic Center Dance to be Held
WASHINGTON – Washington Civic Center is hosting a dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
The D.J. will be Justin Rouse.
Admission for the dance is $10.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
No alcohol, smoking or children.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-944-6198.
The Washington Civic Center is located at 110 Gladden St. in Washington.
Oct. 16
Holly Springs United Methodist Church Host Homecoming
WILLIAMSTON – Holly Springs United Methodist Church is having home coming at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 16.
Rev. dr. Laura Early and Rev. Authur Manigault will be speaking at the service.
There will be a covered dish luncheon to follow along with DJ Authur Manigault will be there.
Holly Springs United Methodist Church is located at 19621 US Highway 64 in Williamston.
Nov. 17
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 19
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 20
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Ongoing
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will be presenting their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc.
WILLIAMSTON – Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is now open for church services. Hours of worship are 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sundays.
Monthly Service will be at 3 p.m. on the 4th Sunday of the month.
The pastor at Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is Pastor Cynthia Pointe.
Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is located at 112 East Main St. in Williamston.
Martin Community Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.
They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.
Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.
Rental Coordinator
WILLIAMSTON – Change in Rental Coordinator at E.J. Hayes Alumni Center.
Effective immediately, Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.
Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.
Annual Fall Bazaar
WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.