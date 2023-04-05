There’s lasagna and then there’s lasagna.
However, before tempting one with the flavors on the plate, it is better to look at the flavorful background of La Casetta owner Vinnie Passalacqua.
The 41-year-old chef and owner of La Casetta Restaurant in Robersonville has been in the restaurant business for more than half his life, and in America for almost the same amount of time.
A little known secret, Passalacqua is part of an Eastern North Carolina Italian restaurant dynasty. Aside from the Robersonville operation, there are La Casetta Italian restaurants in Bethel, Scotch Neck and New Bern, all owned by a Passalacqua family member.
“This spot has been multiple things, from a restaurant to a pool table place back to a country kitchen and more,” said the chef. “Until my brother, Piero, came and opened the first La Casetta in January 2001.”
With a 22-year background in culinary arts, Passalacqua made some changes in the eatery to reflect his vision since he took over the location from Piero.
“I made a lot of changes in the building, adding some Italian music, decorating walls with an Italian wallpaper mural on one of the walls. I also re-did the tables, removing round tables and adding butcher block tables, that I personally sanded and stained,” said Passalacqua proudly.
He then added pictures from his hometown in Sicily, which he holds dear to his sometimes homesick heart. A picture of the Mother Church from the town where his family got married along with other photographic memories grace the dining room walls.
The chef spent much of his life cooking with his mom, in Sicily, where he picked up his culinary skills and many of the traditional recipes he continues to create. However, he still experiments and creates new dishes regularly.
“We are Italian, and since Italian food is one of the best and most requested foods in the world, it was not a hard decision to open an Italian restaurant. Plus, when I see people are happy when they eat my food, it makes me happy,” he said.
One thing Passalacqua is adamant about, the sauce or gravy debate. His passion for pomodoro runs deep. His selection of pizza, pasta, and Italian specialties derived from Sicilian family recipes are part of his heritage.
“Don’t come up on me with the gravy or sauce. This is an insult. Don’t even try to call it gravy. Salsa di pomodoro is the original sauce all the way,” he said. “It’s just like when people tell me they went to an Italian restaurant to eat Calamari and they would not get Calamari anywhere else other than from me after they try mine because it’s so good.”
If calamari is not on your radar, the lasagna is a “must try” and equals any served in New York’s Little Italy.
The entire family is involved in La Casetta. The Bethel location is owned by sister Angela and brother-in-law Giuseppe, Croce and Jessica own the Scotland Neck operation, and brother Piero and wife, Paula, own the New Bern location. Vincenzo and Mandy are the newest La Casetta owners.
“My brother, who opened all the La Casetta’s, already had the fourth restaurant in New Bern. I was the only one in my family left without a restaurant, although I was working for my sister as a waiter in Bethel. He asked me if I wanted to buy it. The restaurant was really busy at that moment and so I decided with my wife, Mandy, to take on this new adventure.”
Soon after he bought the restaurant COVID appeared and he had to alter some plans, but business is getting stronger and better every day, according to Passalacqua.
While still homesick on occasion, a mom’s food will do that to you, his heart is in America now. Two years ago the chef decided to take the leap and become an American citizen.
“I was a resident for basically the whole entire time while I was here, and so since residency was about to expire. Instead of renewing, I felt the time was right to make the big step and I became a citizen. “Best decision in my life. I was really debating, but I studied and then I passed the test, I was crying. Tears of joy realizing how important this country is to me at this point,” said Passalacqua, smiling, proudly, as though someone had just eaten a piece of his calamari.
La Casetta Robersonville is open Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m, Friday until 10:00 p.m. It is located at 109 East Academy St. in Robersonville.