Buck Leonard

One of the art pieces displayed at the Dunn Center.

ROCKY MOUNT - Black Diamond, the newest exhibit coming to Gravely Gallery at The Dunn Center, will inspire visitors to dig deeper into the old American past time — baseball.

This solo exhibition, featuring over 20 works by artist Darryl Matthews, will run from Sept. 22 – Nov. 10. An opening reception was held on Thursday, Sept. 22.