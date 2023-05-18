On Saturday evening, May 27, Washington Street in front of the Martin County Arts Council will come alive with the sounds of the Drifters, Earth Wind and Fire, the Coasters and the Temptations. There may even be the roar of a 1966 muscle car in the background completely emulating the Motor City Sounds.
The Martin County Arts Council will be hosting a street dance bringing everyone back to the days of Motown with entertainment by The Legacy Motown Revue. The event is set to begin at 6 p.m.
MCAC Executive Director Glinda Fox and the MCAC team have been planning the concert for weeks as a summer kick off.
““The Legacy” takes you back to the days of the Drifters, the Temptations and so many more legendary music icons. The concert will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Come on down for this great free event,” said Fox.
Touring with Bill Pinckney of the original Drifters, as music director and pianist, Legacy band leader Stan Stigall had always dreamed of starting a tribute to the legendary groups that he grew up listening to and playing with. Since the passing of his friend, Pinckney, Stigall’s desire grew stronger. That was the catalyst for The Legacy, according to the pianist.
“Featuring talented performers that offer singing and dancing along with a six-piece horn band, listeners will be transported back in time to one of the most influential periods in American music,” said Stigall.
The concert is sponsored by the MCAC and the North Carolina Arts Council. .
NCArt was founded in 1967 with the vision of “arts for all citizens,” the North Carolina Arts Council sustains and grows the arts for the benefit of North Carolinians and their communities, according to the Ncarts mission statement.
The council provides funding and resources for arts development to all 100 counties of the state through a variety of state funded programs. The agency is part of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. A 24-member citizen board, appointed by the Governor, advises the Secretary of the Department on policies, programs, and research that supports arts development across North Carolina.
Aside from the street dance, the MCAC gallery will also be open.
MCAC plays an important role in the community sponsoring a number of events promoting the arts within the county.
The council recently held its annual Color Fun Run and also completed its 2023 Annual Fine Arts Show that ended on May 18.
Fox and the MCAC team are preparing for their annual Photography Show.
Both professional and amateur photographers are invited to participate in the MCAC 2023 Photography Show. Submission dates are May 30 through June 2. The show will be on display from June 9 through July 14. Prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories