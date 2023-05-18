They’ll Be Dancin’ in the Street

On Saturday evening, May 27, Washington Street in front of the Martin County Arts Council will come alive with the sounds of the Drifters, Earth Wind and Fire, the Coasters and the Temptations. There may even be the roar of a 1966 muscle car in the background completely emulating the Motor City Sounds.

