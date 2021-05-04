When it comes to providing your child with a life-changing experience, there’s nothing quite like summer camp.
Camp provides the full benefits of an experience coupled with the fun and wonder of camping in the great outdoors. Summertime fun can bring positive youth development. 4-H programs are available where you need them and welcome children who want to have fun, learn and grow.
Summertime fun is grounded in a deliberate, research-backed development and delivery model, which means at summer camp, children learn critical life skills like resilience and independence. If we want our children to be able to bounce back from adversity, stress, challenges and failures, teaching them resilience is key. Having experiences outside their comfort zones help young people become more resilient, more independent and better able to plan and reach their long-term goals.
More young people need the kind of hands-on, youth-led experiences that summer camp programs provide. Experiences where they learn by doing, grow from failure, express their ideas and use their influence to drive positive outcomes. Adult mentors provide guidance, ask questions, share learnings, and encourage.
If you are considering summer camp for your child, you may be wondering if it is the right fit for your child's personality. Perhaps your child has never spent much time away from you besides going to school, or maybe your child has special interests and you are worried they will feel out of place at camp.
During summer camp, children participate in a variety of group activities. For example, while participating in a sport like volleyball or bowling, a child learns how to work on a team, communicate with other children and solve problems on their own.
At camp, a child experiences time away from a parent. This independent time is important in helping children develop a sense of identity. Children learn to become more self-reliant as they explore their interests and discover their strengths and weaknesses. They learn to trust their inner voice instead of depending on a parent or teacher to tell them what to do. Independence is vital to becoming a self-sufficient adult.
During the school year, children are used to the routine of making it to school on time, doing homework and then going to bed. Some may engage in extracurricular activities. Although still structured, summer camp is more relaxed than the school routine and provides time and freedom for spontaneous play.
No matter what your child's interests are, whether it be sports or arts and crafts, a summer camp program will engage them in activities that require teamwork. Knowing how to work in a team is a useful skill for life.
If you are interested in more information about 4-H opportunities, please contact Desmond Miller, 4-H agent, at Desmond@ncat.edu or 252-789-4370.