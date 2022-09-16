The Bertie County Arts Council brought downtown to life Thursday evening as it hosted the opening of Dion Burroughs’ one man show, “The Creative Art of Diversity.”

A steady stream of foot traffic graced King Street as art lovers and enthusiasts arrived to view Burroughs’ acrylic creativity. While his multi-colored canvas highlighted the walls, BCAC President Susie Remkes’ culinary creations appealed to other palates as gallery regulars opted for the Pepper Sauteed Shrimp, Mediterranean Skewers, Philo-bird nests, Cheese balls, fruit trays and other lite- passables. There was also a selection of grapes in both varieties, sip and chew.

