The Beta Upsilon chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) Educational Society began its 2022-2023 year with big plans and big celebrations.
The recent new member inductee meeting was held at the Heritage House in Windsor beginning with a buffet breakfast for 38 members and two guests.
Club President Dr. Phyllis Broughton welcomed members and guests Dr. Kimberly Williamson of the Pitt County Delta Xi DKG chapter and Addie Holloman from Roanoke Chowan Community College.
Bertie County member Elizabeth Huff presented a thoughtful devotion by sharing some of teacher and author Randy Pausch’s memorable thoughts from the book he co-authored with Jeffrey Zaslow entitled The Last Lecture (Hachette Books, 2008).
Dealing with a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, Pausch wanted to share some things he had learned about living a meaningful life. Among his bits of wisdom were the following thoughts:
- Are you spending your time on the right things? Time is all you have.
- Never make a decision until you have to.
- Get the fundamentals.
- Give the gift of knowledge.
- Teach someone to be self-reflective.
- People are more important than things.
- Find the best in everybody.
- It’s not how hard you hit. It’s how hard you get hit... and keep moving forward.
- Experience is what you get when you didn’t get what you wanted.
- Build teamwork and perseverance.
- Be earnest.
- Work hard.
- Tell the truth. All the time.
Martin County member Danyel White was installed as treasurer by Mona Boyd and Tammy Jernigan.
Seven educators were inducted into the DKG Beta Upsilon Chapter: Elizabeth Barber (Martin), Kimberly Dunlow (Bertie), Crystal Ellis (Bertie), Carol Ann Hankinson (Hertford/Gates), Wanda Hardison (Martin), Tammy Hayes (Martin) and Leigh Ann Hudson (Martin).
Jan Wagner, Mona Boyd, Phyllis Broughton, Sarah Davis, Tracey Reason and Lois Toler assisted with the induction service.
Led by Mona Boyd, the group then sang the Delta Kappa song.
Tracey Reason presented an informative program to encourage members to apply for educational grants available through DKG. Having received a Learning Literacy Project Grant during the last school year for “Primary Planting,” Tracey provided helpful tips for completing the online grant application process.
Dr. Kaye Dotson, newly appointed Region I director, reported that she coordinates with all presidents in the district and schedules visits to each chapter. The current focus for Region 1 is hosting the State DKG convention which will be held in Greenville in April 2023 with Dr. Phyllis Broughton serving as convention coordinator. Dr. Broughton emphasized that many volunteers will be needed in planning and hosting the meeting.
Mona Boyd presented a history of Beta Upsilon meeting locations over the past 50 years The four yearly Beta Upsilon meetings have followed a fairly standard rotation of locations that has worked well for many years.
The executive committee decided to vary the rotation schedule this year. In April members will have the opportunity to vote on either returning to the original standard location rotation or using a different plan for future years.
Lois Toler recognized members celebrating birthdays in July, August and September.
One special birthday recognition was made for long-time Bertie County member Sue Fairless by her daughter Dr. Kimberly Williamson. In honor of Sue’s 80th birthday and in recognition of her many contributions as an educator, her family is establishing the “Sue Fairless Professional Development and Continuing Education” grant-in-aid fund for Beta Upsilon members.
Sue served as Beta Upsilon president for the 2000-2002 term. Her goal “to unite women educators together” had been featured by Dr. Phyllis Broughton and Dr. Kaye Dotson in their 2021 book on Beta Upsilon presidents. (The Leadership Legacy of Beta Upsilon Presidents 1970-2021, NC DKG Educational Foundation, 2021)
Mona Boyd announced several awards:
- Beta Upsilon: Chapter Achievement and Communications;
- Dr. Phyllis Broughton, Sarah Davis, Dr. Kaye Dotson, Charlene Evans and Jan Wagner: Member Excellence;
- Dr. Phyllis Broughton: one of five President’s Award recipients;
- Sarah Davis: Golden Key Award;
- Tracey Reason: Rising Star;
- Amy Barsanti: Martin County Teacher of Excellence;
- Dr. Kaye Dotson: Region 1 Director; and
- Dr. Phyllis Broughton: articles published in state and international DKG periodicals
President Broughton stated that the executive board recommends the chapter continue the Books for Schools and Essentials for Education projects for this year. Donated books will go to Washington County. Essentials (hygiene items) donated will be distributed among all Beta Upsilon counties. Members are encouraged to take items for both projects to the November and February meetings.
Amy Barsanti encouraged members to recommend first-through fourth-year teachers for the BUZZ’N Bee Project.
Lois Toler noted that Beta Upsilon is always looking for women educators and that each county should present new member recommendations at the February 2023 meeting.
With many special individual and group recognitions noted and a state conference to plan, Beta Upsilon is definitely geared up for a busy “Super Year” ahead.