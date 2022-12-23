Beta Upsilon

Christy Gardner, Taylor Moore Cutler and Alisha Cardwell join Beta Upsilon.

 Contributed Photo

The Beta Upsilon chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) was hosted by Martin County members at Community Christian Church, Williamston, on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Member educators were inspired and encouraged by several activities led by their peers. Candice Howard of South Creek Elementary (Martin County) shared portions of a video from a Technology, Entertainment, and Design (TED) Talk led by veteran teacher Rita Pierson on the value and importance of human connection and friendships.

