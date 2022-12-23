The Beta Upsilon chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) was hosted by Martin County members at Community Christian Church, Williamston, on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Member educators were inspired and encouraged by several activities led by their peers. Candice Howard of South Creek Elementary (Martin County) shared portions of a video from a Technology, Entertainment, and Design (TED) Talk led by veteran teacher Rita Pierson on the value and importance of human connection and friendships.
Pierson emphasized that teaching should bring joy and that students learn more from teachers they respect and like. She also challenged educators to strive to raise self-esteem of students while teaching them what they need to know.
Jan Wagner followed by encouraging members to reach out to members in the chapter that they do not know and to try to make all members feel welcome and appreciated.
Amy Barsanti summarized how she is incorporating learning about different world cultures in classroom activities by relating things she garnered from her summer of 2022 educational trips to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe; and Dakar, Senegal in Africa.
Three new members were inducted into DKG at a special ceremony on Nov. 14 — Christy Gardner, Taylor Moore Cutler and Alisha Cardwell.
After business sessions were completed, members shopped from a well-stocked bazaar of baked goods and home accessories that were member donated. Funds raised will help fund DKG educational scholarships.
The Beta Upsilon Chapter serves Bertie, Hertford, Gates, Martin, Tyrrell and Washington counties.