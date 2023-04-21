PLYMOUTH - With a welcomed feeling of spring in the air, 21 Beta Upsilon members and two guests gathered for the final 2022-2023 meeting on April 1, in Plymouth.
Washington County member Christi Rogerson inspired those present with thoughts on “The Teachable Spirit” (Cherry, Cleere, Be Still 90 Devotions for the Hopeful Heart, DaySpring, 2019) during which she reminded them that “We are forever students in this game called ‘Life’” and she encouraged them to “Keep hope in your heart.”
Christi also emphasized, “Teachers, we appreciate you!”
Martin County member Amy Barsanti led the group in a “DKG Strong — Remembrances as Teachers” activity in which she asked them to recall a few of their momentous moments as educators.
Along with birthday recognitions for April, May and June, Mona Boyd highlighted the following outstanding member achievements:
Wanda Hardison — $500 NC DKG Educational Foundation Continuing Education for Professional and Personal Development grant;
Amy Barsanti — $1,000 Day-Cauley Endowed grant for International Study and Travel to attend the Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) International Conference in Finland in July 2023 and Rising Star Award nominee;
Charlene Evans — Golden Key Award nominee (dedicated Washington County member and recipient of Lifetime License for Teachers);
Julia Ward — Beginning Teacher Award nominee (Exceptional Students Resource Teacher at Jamesville Elementary (Martin County); and
Dr. Phyllis Broughton Countless hours devoted to planning and preparing for the DKG state meeting in Greenville, on April 28-30.
Guest speaker Allison Burroughs, a representative of the North Carolina Educational Corps Reading Tutoring State Program (Corps), explained how the program is recruiting literacy tutors to work with students mainly in Grades K-3 to develop grade-level skills in reading and math.
With a goal of expanding the program to all North Carolina counties, the program works with interested school systems that decide to participate and provide needed funding.
Beta Upsilon Hertford County member Rita Bula works with the program in Hertford County as a tutor. Bula explained how her weekly schedule works and talked about the materials she is provided by the Corps.
Martin County member Kit Reddick introduced the Beta Upsilon 2023 Nell Rae/Eva White Grant-in-Aid recipient Lennon Elizabeth Hall (Washington County). After her undergraduate graduation in May 2023 from UNC Chapel Hill, Lennon expects to enter graduate school at the same school in the fall of 2023. The scholarship provides Lennon with $750 toward her graduate work expenses.
Reddick was recognized by President Broughton for coordinating and leading the virtual book talk on Kim Michele Richardson’s The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.
President Broughton relayed many volunteer opportunities available for Beta Upsilon members at the upcoming DKG state convention in Greenville the last weekend in April. Many members are scheduled to assist with workshops, music and other scheduled activities.
Members are encouraged to complete Beta Upsilon Member Excellence Award forms and submit them to Mona Boyd and to continue to donate new books to Washington County as a part of the group’s 2022-2023 projects.
Washington County Beta Upsilon members hosting the meeting are greatly thanked for their hospitality in providing a spring theme filled with beautiful decorations, great food and snacks, and feelings of welcoming, warmth and belonging.
Beta Upsilon is represented by members from Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Martin, Tyrell and Washington Counties.