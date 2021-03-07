Leroy Bland can’t remember why he got into music at such a young age.
“Who knows why I started?” said Bland, wearing a navy blue shirt with guitar notes that spelled out the word PEACE. “All I know is I was tickled to death when I got to fifth grade and joined the elementary school band.”
His love of music – and the clarinet in particular – eventually led to a long and fruitful career as a band director, first at Creswell High School and then at Plymouth High School, until he retired in 2003 after putting in nearly 30 years in the field.
Bland has enjoyed music since he was a young boy.
Growing up in Robersonville and Everetts (his 98-year-old mother still lives in Robersonville), Bland liked to sing and performed with his First Baptist Church choir “since he was knee-high to a grasshopper.”
Bland’s father bought his son his first clarinet when he was in the fifth grade at Robersonville Elementary School, and later, purchased another one when his son was in the ninth grade. When the family moved to Everetts for a time, the elementary school he attended did not have band.
Upon returning to Robersonville, Bland joined the high school band in eighth grade. By the time he was a junior, Bland was first chair for clarinet.
His love deepened for the instrument when he got to perform a solo with the band backing him during a spring concert that year.
“I just loved that,” he said. “Mr. Peters (the band director) pushed me on the clarinet – he knew I could do better than what I was doing. He got me better and put me on that solo. I am standing up there in front of this audience and I fell in love with it, so I kept working at it. He really got me involved in liking the clarinet.”
Bland joined the Air Force after high school in 1961 and spent four years there. He took online classes for general college credit and worked for several years before he was finally able to attend East Carolina University, graduating in July of 1974.
Two months after graduation, Bland started a band at Creswell High School and remained its director for seven years.
“They wanted to start a band there and wanted me to take it,” he said.
Most of the band’s performances were for football games and spring concerts. Bland’s band played in a parade at the inaugural Edenton Peanut Festival.
“The first year I was there, we had 19 kids. The next year it was 48,” Bland said. “There were only about 215 kids in the whole school.”
Bland became the Band Director at Plymouth High School in 1981. During his 22 years there, Bland had his group perform in multiple competitions in the region as well as at Disney World in Florida many times.
“We won a lot of trophies during my time there,” he said. “We had a few first-place ones but a lot of seconds and thirds.”
Tragedy struck on July 30, 1997 when a group of band students and others were killed in an automobile accident on N.C. 45 about two miles from town.
Bland identified seven of the 10 students (nine band members and one former band member) who died. Parents identified the other three.
“It was pretty tough,” Bland said. “I remember unwrapping one kid and I didn’t know who he was because his face was messed up so bad. I could only ID them when they were all laid out at the hospital.”
The accident made state and national news and is still considered one of the worst in North Carolina history, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
After several days of funerals, it was Bland who faced the gut-wrenching decision of how to reconfigure the now-68 member band – considered one of the school’s most cherished possessions by the community — just days away from its debut.
“The band director in Washington (Joe Sizemore) was a good friend of mine,” he said. “He knew we would have to completely redo the show, so he, his wife and the assistant director helped us put the show back together the week school started.
“The remaining kids were the ones who stuck it out. I let them make the decision about what to do,” Bland added. “The ones who remained were honoring their friends and fellow bandmates.”
Band members and Bland all wore memorial blue and gold arm bands for the emotional performance, the Vikings’ rendering of the theme from “Mission: Impossible.” They marched behind a banner with the 10 band students’ names (they were dubbed the ‘Band of Angels’) and received a standing ovation from the packed stands at Foster Field.
“For a long time, there was no black and white here,” Bland said. “That accident brought everybody together for several years.”
In 2017, the town and the band parents put together a memorial to commemorate the 20th day of remembrance.
Bland doesn’t believe his legacy is necessarily associated with the tragedy.
“Many know me as the (Plymouth) band director who took the band to all of these competitions,” he said. “A lot of people (now) don’t realize we lost 10 kids in that accident – they just know this was a band which had been to Washington, D.C., Florida and Nashville for competitions.”
After more than two decades with the Marching Vikings, Bland retired in 2003. He has done a lot of fishing, held several part-time jobs, played in the orchestra for Martin Community Players’ spring musicals and was part of a local jazz group, Average Yearly Progress (AYP) with middle and high school teachers as well as former Williamston band director Mike Stephens and former Martin County Schools Superintendent Chris Mansfield.
And he continues to play the clarinet, saxophone and guitar in his free time.
The secret to Bland’s longevity in his career?
“You have to be confident in yourself because kids can read you like a book. When you talk, you have to know what you’re talking about,” he said. “You tell the students it will be fun but a lot of work – that if they aren’t willing to work hard, then don’t pick up the instrument, because it’s not going to play itself.”
Bland,77, still hears from many of his former students about the impact he’s made on their lives.
“All of the kids here are the ones who worked hard and made the bands successful,” he said.
As for regrets? There are none.
“Not one day have I regretted going into that field (music),” he said. “Even when I had bad days, I knew it would get better.”