PARMELE – The Boy Scout Troop 845 of Carrboro made an overnight stop in Parmele on June 14 on their journey 1,600-mile journey for the “Bike Aloud” fundraiser.
The Boy Scout Troop is cycling from Wilmington to Quoddy Head State Park, ME to raise $25,000 for the fundraiser. The troop left Wilmington on June 13, and is expected to arrive at their destination on July 13.
Thirteen scouts and two adults are traveling together. Mike Malinchock is the coordinator of the trip.
The fundraiser is for the Sophie Foundation associated with UNC hospitals. The foundation assists cancer patients who are 14 to 39 years old. This age group, as well as other age groups, needs additional support and therapy often not funded.
Over 400 cases of cancer in this age group is diagnosed yearly.
According to Malinchock, the group has had extensive training in safety, warnings, communication and traffic issues in preparation for the experience.
“Not only is the trip so purposeful, it includes fun and eye-opening experiences that are rare,” he added.
The Boy Scout Troop 845 have made four other trips across the United States, and have a yearly goal of $40,000. This is the first year that a south-north bound trip has been made along the east coast with a goal of $25,000.
“A gracious thank you is extended to Bridgett James for hosting us overnight at her home. Donations for the fundraiser are still being excepted. Your gift may be the one that truly ends up making a difference in someone’s experience with cancer,” said Malinchock.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.bikeloud.org.