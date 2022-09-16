Wayne Peel with Martin County’s Historical Society, is working against time to preserve memories of schools in Martin County which are no longer operating.
As Martin County’s population has dropped over the years, several schools have consolidated, and many have closed.
Peel hopes to find interest among citizens to help document the histories of these alma maters, in photographs and written testimonies.
Over the years, at least 12 old schools have ceased to exist, fallen into disrepair or been repurposed.
But memories of these learning institutions, that brought up generations in the county, can be preserved on the Historical Society’s webpage and YouTube channel.
According to Peel, schools in the county which have closed include Farm Life Elementary, Farm Life High School, Jamesville High, Bear Grass High, Williamston High, Oak City High, Robersonville (Roanoke) High, West Martin, Eda Andrews, E.J. Hayes High, East End, Robersonville Elementary and Williamston Elementary (Church Street School).
Peel said his objective is to create and post downloadable pictorial histories of the closed schools on YouTube, and have brief histories written about each of the closed schools on the Martin County Historical Society’s website.
“The memories of schools that are no longer operating can be preserved for posterity,” said Peel. “Pictures preserve a lot of information and stimulate a lot of emotions.
“Now is the time to preserve this information,” he said. “The younger generation is much more attuned to the internet via smart phones. They are probably not going to go to a library and get a book. But they will watch YouTube and search the internet.”
Peel said he is hoping to form a committee for each of the closed schools and is looking for interested people, willing to serve on their school’s committee.
“Committees would complete and submit historical data for inclusion of the Martin County Historical Society website,” he said.
He hopes committees could research, find resources, then compile enough historical data and photographs to preserve a rendition of each schools’ memories for future generations.
Peel said he is “available to assist with the process of scanning photographs into file format if needed.”