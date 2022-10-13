Ron’Dayle Floyd is passionate about the game of football; but is more passionate about the lives of the young boys he coaches.
“One thing about me, I am a god-fearing man. I want to win souls and I want to win football games,” he said. “I call it holy-hardnosed-football.”
The Riverside Middle School Head Football Coach made school history with last year’s perfect 6-0 record, allowing only eight points all season.
“It is the first time the school was undefeated,” Floyd said. “We shut everybody out.”
Hired in February of 2021, it was his first year as head coach at the school.
“We are expecting to do it again this year,” he continued. “I would not expect any less.”
His legacy is already garnering attention.
“A lot of guys who played for me last year are starting on the varsity team in high school this year as Freshmen,” he said. “One thing we do is instill is toughness and grit. You can take that with you anywhere.
“It is a big jump going from middle school eighth-grade to playing against guys in the 12th grade,” he continued. “I teach them mentally — it doesn’t matter how big you are.”
He references David and Goliath.
“I am a Bible-based man. I apply my Bible to whatever situations I am in. And what I have in me, I instill in my team,” he said. “They would run through a brick wall for me.”
A record number of boys, over 40, have clamored to play middle school football under him this season.
Many of those he met through Williamston’s Parks and Recreation Little League Football program, his work with the Boys & Girls Club and his first annual football camp held this summer, which he named in memory of Reggie Smith, a middle school coach and captain in the Wilson Police Department, who had a profound influence on his life.
“His life made me want my life to make a difference,” he said.
Kids are drawn to Floyd’s magnetic personality.
“God has given me a gift to know how to make kids believe in themselves and be optimistic,” he said. “One of the biggest things as a coach is how to motivate your kids. You’ve got to love them so much they don’t want to let you down. You’ve got to know how to put something in them they don’t have,” he added. “You put it in there by a loving caring relationship.”
His players know he cares — even when he disciplines them with old-school “up-downs,” (a lot like burpees).
His discipline earns respect.
“My boys know if you cut up, you have 55 up-downs. Most kids don’t want to do them. If you cut up really bad, you are going to do 75,” he said. “It’s like an invisible leash you have on them. I’ve got to keep them disciplined.”
He knows some of his kids come from broken homes.
“I don’t want to only be known as a coach who wins games; but I want to be known as someone who can change a young man’s life,” he said.
RMS Athletic Director Hank Tice said Riverside Middle School is blessed to have Coach Floyd.
“Not just from a football standpoint, but as a good role model and a Christian. He lets his faith determine how he runs his program,” he said.
Floyd also coaches track and teaches Career Technical Education (CTE).
“Coach Floyd has a positive relationship with all the students, including the ones that don’t play football,” he added.
Tice joked he has the coach locked into a 35-year contract.
“We don’t need everybody to come knocking on our door for him,” he said. “They can come learn from him, but they can’t come get him. Seriously though, he loves the game of football, but he loves his kids just as much.”
Tice added his coaching goes beyond winning games.
“People sometimes get caught up in the wins and losses, the x’s and the o’s. But he is father-figure to a bunch of kids here at our school. We are fortunate to have him.”
In some ways, Floyd, 32, has come full-circle. He helped coach middle school football the last year the school was Williamston Middle, and the first year it became Riverside Middle, almost 13 years ago.
He left to focus on his education.
“My passion was to coach football and teach,” he said.
During those 13 years, Floyd earned his undergraduate degree at Mt. Olive College and obtained his masters from Liberty University. He married Tijuan Lee-Floyd and had three children, Ron’Dayle Floyd Junior, 13, Kharmyn, 10 and Jiyah, 8.
He also dedicated his life back to the Lord.
“After that, becoming a role model and a father-figure just came natural.”
Also during that time he was offered his first teaching/coaching job at Washington County High School, which is nearer to his home in Dardens.
“Plymouth has a rich tradition of football. It was a blessing I got to go down there. I told God, ‘I want you to put me around the right people, the right resources and the right coaches to make me the best teaching coach I can be. So, it was first-things first,” he said.
Evenings, weekends and summers he worked with kids in Martin County through Williamston Parks and Recreation and the Boys and Girls Club.
Those experiences allowed him build relationships in the community.
“A lot of these kids I remember from when they were babies,” he said. “I’m not just some coach that came in from the outside. I am a community guy,” he said.
When he left Plymouth for the job at Riverside, he said it was hard, but “I knew my purpose was here in Williamston. There were kids here I knew needed a role model. Right now, Riverside Middle is my assignment.”
He hopes he can be the difference some kids need.
“I want people to say, ‘Since Coach Floyd been coaching — my son — he has been a different young man,’” he said.
“I think what works is love and relationships. If they need to talk, I am here,” he said. “I talk to them like they are my own. That’s why I am so hard on my son. He thinks I’m hard on him about life – I want him to do the right thing.”
His son, Ron’Dayle Junior, “Bunchie,” plays receiving corner for him.
“I tell him I don’t ever want kids at Riverside listen to me and you don’t,” he said. “I’ve had dads tell me, ‘My son will listen to you, but he won’t listen to me.’ I don’t glory in that, but if I can be the one to bridge the gap, I will. I tell my boys don’t you come in here and [be respectful to me] then go home and disrespect your parents,” he added. “I always teach you’ve got to take care of home first.”
His classes, Exploring Careers and Exploring Employment, give him a platform on which he can base real-life scenarios.
“I tell my kids, if you are disobedient now, when you are older, you might want to break the law. When you are older, consequences are more serious. Right now, you may go to ISS (In School Suspension), but as an adult, you may go to prison. I use life situations to kind of wake them up,” he said.
And he warns them about choices.
“I tell them there are men in prison who made straight A’s in school, but they made bad choices.
I have Life Lesson Day, where we make a circle in class and we talk about life. I tell them, ‘If it wasn’t for Jesus, you probably wouldn’t be looking at Coach Floyd.’
“It breaks my heart — since I left [RMS the first time], but there are young men I coached that have been to prison. There are young men I have coached that have died. So, I teach them about being in the right place at the right time,” he added.
“Some of my football players are in my classes. We talk about values, beliefs and attitudes. I ask, ‘When people hear your name what do they think of? You may die today, but did you instill something in the life of a child?’
“It’s like sowing seeds, teaching them how to treat people. You don’t know who is on the verge of taking their life. You don’t know the background they come from,” he added.
He compares respecting their teachers to respecting a boss one day; and asks, “if you come in to school late every day, are you going to go into work late every day?”
He teaches them about character.
“My kids know I am Deacon Floyd before I am Coach Floyd. Kids seem to love me, but I can really say it is God,” he added.
“My pastor, Renee Pearsall, is my spiritual Mom. She pushes me. She says, ‘You be a role model for those kids. A lot of them don’t have it at home.’”
He tells his players, “I don’t care about football. I want you to be successful.
“At the end of the day, I can’t remember all the scores, rushing yards, who we beat. But I can remember if you become a good dad, or a good husband. I hold them accountable,” he said.
He said he hopes he will be remembered for that.
“I may be an old man — 50 or 60 — and they’ll be talking about me in the barber shop one day. ‘Y’all remember Coach Floyd? He was hard on us…but y’all remember we used to win?’
“It’s a blessing when kids can come back to you and thank you for being hard on them,” he added.
A favorite quote of his is by the (deceased) Reverend Billy Graham:
“A coach will impact more young people in a year than the average person does in a lifetime.”
“Think about that — I am sowing seeds in 40 men a year,” he said.