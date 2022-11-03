Community Book Club meets Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSTON – The Community Book Club will meet at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 16 at Martin Community College.Librarian Maryanne Caudle will facilitate a discussion of Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.This will be held in the conference room at Martin Community College library.Copies of the book are available to borrow from the college or public library.The book club is free and open to all who enjoy reading and talking about it.Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County Early Voting Begins Oct. 20Three deaths in Martin County include the shooterBear Grass racketeer Kristin Ingalls headed to statesTarboro wins battle of league unbeatensMartin County Crime BlotterMartin County mother of three died in head on collisionRobersonville delays action on stage siteKansas City man charged with traffickingOut & About Week of Oct. 27Chicken Mull Festival draws thousands ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.