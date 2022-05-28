A group of seven ladies who call themselves the Robersonville Dream Makers, have big dreams for the town of Robersonville.
Deborah Morning has lived her whole life in the small town. She said she formed the group because she wanted to bring positivity back into the town.
“Our goal is to get Robersonville back to the way it [used to be]. Our town has taken a big hit,” she said. “There has been a lot of negativity.”
The Dream Makers try to do one event a month to help bring the community together.
In May, they sponsored a well-received community day, which ended up being much like a homecoming.
Morning estimates 200-250 people attended.
“I did not expect the turn-out we had,” she said. “We really had a nice time.”
On Saturday, May 14, from about 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., members of the community gathered for an old-fashioned time of fun, fellowship and freebies.
“We tried to get people who had moved away to come back home and have a fun day in the park,” she said. “We had people from Virginia, New York, Connecticut and Philadelphia.
“There were children running around and elderly sitting in their lawn chairs,” she said. “Everybody seemed to have a good time. The smiles on everybody’s faces meant everything to us. Those smiles let us know they appreciated what was being done.”
She asked vendors to come but let them know it would not be a money-making event.
“Everything was free,” she said.
The day was made possible through donations and the Dream Makers’ own funds.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and McGruff the Crime dog visited. Several booths provided information about services relevant to the community. A gospel group sang, and a dance troupe performed.
“We had people pull out their grills, and all the food was free,” she said. “We had barbecue chicken, ribs, fried fish, potatoes, collards, cabbage and string beans. We had meals but we also had funnel cakes, snow cones, candy apples and popcorn.”
In December, the Dream Makers gave away 117 new bikes to children for Christmas.
“Every event we have — we give back to the community,” she added. “We are always giving away something.”
In June, they want to honor the ministers of Martin County, she said.
“We want to let them know we haven’t forgotten them, and they are special. They are the ones who are praying for us,” Morning said.
She said the details are still being worked out.
Besides Morning, the Robersonville Dream Makers is made up of Brenda Williams, Brenda Lawrence, Roslyn Chance, Hilda Locke, Felicia Austin and Sherry Purvis.
Morning said it had been a dream of hers for a while to form a group to give back to the community.
They have been together a little over three years.
She said COVID-19 kept them from doing some of the things they planned, but one thing they were able to do was cook and deliver hot meals to those they knew were confined to their homes.
She said The Dream Makers do not receive grant money, but they receive donations and have held a few fundraisers.
Morning and her Dream Makers plan to make the Community Day an annual event. Next year, they are anticipating the event will be in the month of June.
