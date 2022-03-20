- Last in a Series
Last May, 22-year-old Joe Ragland embarked on an extreme journey across the spine of the Appalachian Mountains with odds stacked against him.
Ragland completed the A.T. in 145 days — May 15-Oct. 7. Many thru-hikers take up to seven months to finish the trail. Though he finished in less than five, the Martin County Native admits it was no walk in the park.
Trail Angels and Magic
Several times Ragland encountered what trekkers call “Trail Angels” doing “Trail Magic.”
“Trail Angels are people looking out for hikers from [nearby] towns. If it were not for people setting out water caches, we would have had to carry it all on our backs,” he said. “They know someone will come along and not have water.
“Some give hikers rides, others bring food to trail crossings and parking lots,” he continued.
In the 100 Mile Wilderness, considered one of the wildest and challenging parts of the trail in Maine, Ragland said, “You only cross three dirt roads and a railroad track.”
While hiking there, “Crime Scene had eaten through almost all his food by about mile 60,” he said. “He couldn’t control himself. We came across this woman in the middle [of the wilderness]. If it wasn’t for her, I don’t know what he would have done. She had driven all the way out there to do trail magic. It was just ham sandwiches — but we were happy to have them. She had no clue. It made [Crime Scene’s] hike.”
“You run into that stuff all along. People would offer to let me stay at their house. I never took them up on it, but I’m sure there are people that do,” he said.
“It’s like the whole trail is like a 2,000-mile community of people that all tie into that one place and they help hikers all along. It’s what they love to do. It is super cool,” he added.
Favorite Places
Some of the places he would like to revisit include the Bald Mountains in Tennessee.
“Those are awesome — knee high grass, wildflowers, deer and 360-degree views. That’s hard to beat. I was there in the springtime. It was amazing,” he said.
Other places include Grayson Highlands State Park in Virginia and the White Mountains in New Hampshire.
“In New Hampshire the ridgeline is so low. You get up on that ridge and you can see everything,” he said.
And “Maine in the fall is impossible to beat.”
In Massachusetts he remembers mostly the mosquitos.
“You were just slapping and running and slapping and running for about three miles. If you’d stop, they would eat you alive,” he added.
“I had no expectations for the 72-miles of New Jersey. That state surprised me so much. I saw seven bears, and more deer than I could count. It was oddly beautiful,” he said.
Encounters
In retrospect, Ragland said hiking the trail is more achievable than he first thought.
“You just have to be tough, stick through it enough days, and face a few of your fears,” he said.
He said the biggest fear faced was not heights, nor bears. It was arachnids.
“I used to not like big spiders. Now I could care less. If you are in close proximity to enough of them…,” he began.
“At the Mountaineer Falls shelter [in Tenn.], my friends, Not Pete, K-bar and I had only planned to hike nine miles out of the Station 19 East Hostel because of heavy rain to come in the afternoon,” he said.
Some other hikers told them the upcoming shelter had no mice. Mice can be a problem at some shelters.
“They said there were no mice because the spiders had eaten all of them,” he added.
He was doubtful.
“Upon arrival I searched the whole two-story shelter over for spiders, but found none, so I got my water from the waterfall and slept well to the sound of rain on the tin roof,” Ragland said. “When I woke up the next morning, there were wolf spiders the size of your hand lurking on the walls. I packed my things at the speed of light and got out of there. I shook out my clothes well before putting them on, to ensure they were spider-free.”
Mysterious Company
Another night, he had a mysterious shelter-mate.
“One night in Connecticut, I stayed too long up on this overview because I wanted to see the sunset. When I walked into the shelter that night it was already dark. I put my food in the bear box, and it started raining. There were claw marks all over the bear box, so I’m thinking, ‘that’s great.’ I get into the shelter, alone and curled up in the corner,” he said.
“Then, I hear something messing with the bear box and I think, ‘Somebody is going to come in here and join me,’ but nobody ever did. Then around midnight, after I’m asleep, I heard something fall over and slam. Then something dug its claws into the floor right beside me and scurried out of the shelter into the woods.
- “It was at least as big as a medium size dog; I can tell you that. Something had been in there. I was paralyzed with fear. I finally got brave enough to get my flashlight and look. Whatever was in there, knocked over the logbookand it scared it so bad it ran off,” he said.
“I just went back to sleep. What else was I going to do?”
- According to TheTrek.com, “A logbook is a guest book of sorts, kept at the shelters, campsites and trailheads along the AT, for hikers to write entries. Some trail clubs keep excellent records and have logbooks dating back for decades.”
“The logbooks are cool because people can sign in and can leave messages for their friends behind them,” Ragland said.
The Famous
M.J. Eberhart, 83, otherwise known as Nimblewill Nomad, set the record as the oldest man to thru-hike the A.T. last year.
Ragland crossed paths with Nimblewill.
“He was a really cool guy. He was very humble,” he said. “We all thought, ‘If he could do it, we could do it.’ I don’t know what his secret is — I guess ‘keep on moving.’ He doesn’t ever seem to stop.”
Eberhardt authored the book “Ten Million Steps” about his 10-month trek in 1998 on what is now known as the Eastern Continental Trail (ECT), a 4,400-mile trail that traverses 16 states and two Canadian provinces.
Encouragement
Ragland said trail mates encouraged each other with mantras like, “You can’t quit on a bad day — and they are all bad days” he said. “Also, ‘No pain, no Maine;’ and ‘No rain, no Maine;’ and ‘Keep putting one foot in front of the other.’
“When I really got bad off, I would just start counting my steps,” he said. “I would think, ‘100 steps — you can do that.’ I would do 100 steps; then I would do 100 more. I would keep counting.
“In the beginning, I would listen to audiobooks, pod casts and songs. Then my headphones died,” he added.
“Then I just started thinking. That is dangerous — to think all day long. You think of everything. I thought all the thoughts I could think. I was running out of stuff to think about,” he said.
“Then, there were some areas so nice, you weren’t thinking at all,” he added.
Back Home
Ragland, who describes himself as a bit of a workaholic, is not one to sit back and rest on his (mountain) laurels.
“I’m onto the next thing,” he said.
In December, he took a job at Coastal Agrobusiness in Greenville.
His next adventure will be somewhere “he doesn’t have to use his knees — or walk,” he said. “Like maybe a sailing trip.”
His “next thing” is converting an ambulance into a camper. When complete, he plans to use it to tour all the national parks.
“I like to stay busy,” he said.
“I don’t really think about the trail that much now. I lived that dream. But it is definitely a nice card up my sleeve in any conversation,” he added.
“There is a quote I really like by one of those Greek philosophers — I don’t know which one because I am not a Greek expert. But it says, ‘You don’t need to be afraid to die. You need to be afraid to not to live.’ That is something that resonates with me. I want to do big things. I want to live,” he said.
Another quote he favors was given to him by his trail mate Not Pete.
“He told me, ‘It is never too late to be what you could have been.’”
Ragland’s 145-day journey can be read on his Facebook Page Joseph Ragland: https://www.facebook.com/joseph.ragland.35