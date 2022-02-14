On Feb. 2, Raymond Earl Cooper, 29, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and assault by pointing a gun.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Feb. 1
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at 1045 Mascot Lane in Williamston.
Sexual assault with an object was reported at 1881 Cowin Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at an undisclosed location.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Feb. 3
Theft from building was reported 3133 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2558 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Feb. 5
Identity theft was reported at 2989 Holly Springs Church Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Feb. 1
Anthony Maxwell Boyles was charged with a warrant service other jurisdiction.
Terrance Dishan Daniels was charged with a warrant service other jurisdiction for felony breaking & entering, warrant service other jurisdiction for felony possession of stolen motor vehicle and warrant service other jurisdiction for probation violation.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Jan. 31
Identity theft was reported at an undisclosed location in Williamston
Robbery with a dangerous weapon was reported at 804 West Church St. in Williamston.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 213 Washington St., Apt. 7 in Williamston.
Trespassing was reported at 260 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Possession of stolen firearm, possession of less than one-half ounce marijuana and driving while license revoked was reported at East Blvd. near Jamesville Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and driving while license revoked was reported at North MLK Drive near West Main Street in Williamston.
Feb. 1
An undisclosed incident was reported at Walmart Supercenter, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Feb. 2
Possession of a firearm by a felon and assault by pointing a gun was reported at Willow Drive in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at BB&T, 902 Washington St. in Williamston.
Failing to stop at stop sign and no operators license was reported at Center Street in Williamston.
Driving with expired registration was reported at 201 South Elm St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 236 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Feb. 3
Assault on a female was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Two counts of larceny was reported at Johnny’s Automotive, 501 Washington St. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at Martin County Governmental Center, 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny of motor fuel was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Firearm by a felon, resist, delay & obstruct and simple possession of scheduled VI controlled substance was reported at 607 West Church St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Feb. 4
Worthless check was reported at State Employees’ Credit Union, 1310 Washington St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretenses, uttering forged paper or instrument containing a forged endorsement was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault inflicting serious injury and injury to real property was reported at 117 Wilson St., Apt. B in Williamston.
Possession of marijuana was reported at North MLK Drive near West Main Street in Williamston.
Feb. 5
Worthless check was reported at State Employees’ Credit Union, 1310 Washington St. in Williamston.
Simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats was reported at Williamston Scout Hut, 117 South Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sexual battery was reported at Roses, 809 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Driving under the influence and resist, delay & obstruct was reported at Warren Street and South Haughton Street in Williamston.
Feb. 6
Assault inflicting serious injury was reported at City Cafe, 825 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 501 South Martin Luther King Drive in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at Bojangle’s, 401 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Feb. 7
An undisclosed incident was reported at Williamston House, 160 Santree Drive in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Jan. 31
Michael James Bennett, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travon Mondell Best Jr., 20, was charged with trespassing.
Shannon Kiera Cartwright, 32, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor and driving while license revoked.
Feb. 1
Tammie Ruth Mizelle, 44, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny.
Feb. 2
Raymond Earl Cooper, 29, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and assault by pointing a gun.
Zireek Dishawn Brown, 18, was charged with no operators license.
Wesley Edward Baker II., 27, was charged with driving with expired registration.
Anthony Jaron Faison, 35, was charged with assault on a female.
Feb. 3
Tammara Michelle Huffman, no age given, was charged with failure to appear.
Jamane Stewart Clegg, 34, was charged with firearm by felon, resist, delay & obstruct and simple possession of scheduled VI controlled substance.
Feb. 5
Eric Lamont Green, 43, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats.
Timothy Earl Goss, 52, was charged with driving under the influence.
Feb. 6
Derrick Ben Bridgers, 23, was charged with assault on a female.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
No arrests were reported.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No incidents were reported.