WILLIAMSTON - Martin County active COVID-19 case count is below 75, despite one additional COVID-19 related death in the county since last week.
This is the lowest number of active cases seen in Martin County in almost two months..
There have been 76 deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began. This is an increase of one COVID-19 related death in Martin County in the last week.
“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patient,” said Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray..
According to a latest report from Gray before going to press Wednesday, there have been a total of 3,733 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. There are currently 65 active cases in Martin County, which includes two new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the overall cases, there have been 126 breakthrough cases.
There have been a total of 568 COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently seven active cases in Tyrrell County, including one new case in the last 24 hours. There have been 12 breakthrough cases.
Tyrrell County has had seven COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. This includes no new deaths since last week’s update..
A total of 1,638 COVID-19 cases in Washington County. There are currently 20 active cases in Washington County, including three new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 42 breakthrough cases.
Washington County has had 37 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. There have been no new deaths reported in the last week.
Currently, there are seven individuals hospitalized regionally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 224 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since the start of school on Aug. 23, including 184 students and 40 staff members.
The dashboard shows one current COVID-19 case, including one staff member.
The staff member is reported to work at South Creek Elementary School.
As of Nov. 2, there are three ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive. Another outbreak in Martin County was reported at Vintage Inn, a residential care facility, where three staff members have tested positive.
An outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth Nursing Home where five staff members have tested positive.
No deaths have been affiliated with the facility outbreaks.
In Martin County, 11,657 residents, or 52 percent of the 22,440 have received their first vaccination, and 10,838 residents or 48 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“Last Friday the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children from five to 11 years of age. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met today (Nov. 2) to review the FDA authorization. Once ACIP recommends the vaccine, the CDC director will review and make a final recommendation. When the process is complete, providers can begin administering the vaccine for five to 11 year olds,” said Gray.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
