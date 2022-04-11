On March 31, Kreg Shuntonio Barrow, 42, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct and assault on a female.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
March 29
Assault on a female was reported at 3191 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
March 31
Dead on arrival/overdose was reported at 1690 Ralph Taylor Rd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 1221 Justin Lane in Robersonville.
April 1
An undisclosed incident was reported at 7918 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at N.C. 11 and Peele Road in Oak City.
A wreck was reported at Duck Thru in Hamilton.
April 2
Simple assault was reported at 20402 N.C. 125 in Williamston.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1335 Free Union Rd. in Jamesville.
Assault on a female and communicating threats was reported at 1730 Price Rd. in Williamston.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 1160 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1399 Poplar Point Rd. in Williamston.
April 3
Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury was reported at 1014 County Line Rd. in Oak City.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at Tammy Lane in Williamston.
Littering was reported at 1252 Roberts Lane, Lot 56 in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
March 29
Kylen Bradley Williams was charged with assault on a female.
April 1
Amanda Lynn Langdale was charged with simple assault.
Michael Leonard Powell was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
April 2
Michael Dwayne Donlan was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
March 28
Breaking and entering was reported at 109 Thelma St. in Williamston.
Obtaining a thing of value by financial transaction card fraud was reported at Tractor Supply, 813 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Belk parking lot, 821 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia was reported at Belk parking lot, 821 East Blvd. in Williamston.
March 29
Injury to real property was reported at 200 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 101 Gatling St. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
March 30
Injury to personal property was reported at 200 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 102 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at Wells Fargo Bank, 205 West Main St. in Williamston.
Call for service was reported at Family Dollar, 300 West Blvd. in Williamston.
March 31
Aggravated assault was reported at 1440 Maple Ave. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and resist, delay & obstruct was reported at 402 Warren St. in Williamston.
April 1
Two incidents of warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Griffin Avenue in Williamston.
Two incidents of financial transaction fraud was reported at 216 Gatling St., Apt. 4 in Williamston.
Two incidents of warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 164 Warren Court in Williamston.
April 2
Robbery with a dangerous weapon was reported at Tobacco Vape Plus More, 1131 Walmart Drive in Williamston.
Possession of less than one-half ounce marijuana was reported at 306 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Carrying a concealed weapon and possession of less than one-half ounce marijuana was reported at Magnuson Hotel, 101 East Blvd. in Williamston.
April 3
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 117 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at Williamston Inn, 317 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of stolen property was reported at Magnuson Hotel, 101 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
March 28
Shakeira Jashae Staton, 30, was charged with simple assault.
March 29
Amber Brooke Cooper, 27, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and alter titled.
Jezmone Roche Perkins, 28, was charged with failure to appear.
Teresa Ione Beddard, 55, was charged with driving while license revoked and expired registration.
Brandon Nicole Thomas, 34, was charged with interfering with electronic monitor device.
Tajonua Lanae Bullock, 23, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Garland Rudolph Howard Jr., 33, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana, misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
March 29
Xzavian Tyree Daniels, 18, was charged with failure to appear.
March 31
Robert Kendall Hall, 79, was charged with aggravated assault.
Kreg Shuntonio Barrow, 42, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct and assault on a female.
April 1
Jamie Donrun Carter Jr., 28, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Aaron Leandre Spruill, 31, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
April 2
Napoleon Nishon Wesson, 19, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.
Dylan Corvette Coffield Jr., 20, was charged with carrying a concealed gun.
April 3
Ronald Renardo Outlaw, 32, was charged with probation violation.
Oscar Antonio Mejia, 30, was charged with assault on a female.
Nia Jasmine Smith, 28, was charged with possession of stolen property.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
March 16
Counterfeiting/forgery was reported at Robersonville Police Department, 119 South Main St. in Robersonville.
March 28
An order of arrest for driving while license revoked, warrant service other jurisdiction- careless and reckless driving and warrant service other jurisdiction- speeding was reported at Cherry Square Apartments, 204 East Green St., Apt. 20B in Robersonville.
March 29
Larceny of a firearm and burglary/breaking and entering was reported at Chance Dominion Apartments, 603 West Green St., Apt. 10A in Robersonville.
April 1
Driving on revoked license- non-impaired revocation and resisting a public officer was reported at Grime Street and Broad Street in Robersonville.
April 2
Assault on a female was reported at Crandell Court, 303 South Roberson St., Apt. 38 in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
March 8
Mariah R Ridley was issued a criminal summons for simple assault.
March 28
Hawannikia Green was charged with driving while license revoked, warrant service other jurisdiction- careless and reckless driving and warrant service other jurisdiction- speeding.
April 1
Zacchaeus Keonsha-Reheem Anthony II. was charged with driving on revoked license- non-impaired revocation and resisting a public officer.
April 2
Dexter Earl Mitchell was charged with assault on a female.