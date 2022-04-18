On April 10, Deborah Bullock was charged with all other offenses and communicating threats.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
April 4
False pretenses and Identity theft was reported at 1215 Stewart St., Lot 3 in Jamesville.
Injury to real property was reported at Intertape Polymer Group, 1622 Twun Bridges Rd. in Williamston.
April 5
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 10665 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.
Identity theft was reported at Johnny’s Automotive in Williamston.
April 6
Forcible breaking and entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft from building was reported at 2504 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Failing to do work after being paid was reported at 1105 Corey Drive in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Pierce Mobile Home Park, 2291 Garrett Rd. in Williamston.
Drug/narcotic violations was reported at 2291 Garrett Rd., Lot 23 in Williamston.
April 7
Counterfeiting/forgery was reported at 1187 Goose Pond Rd. Ext. in Williamston.
Larceny of flyer miles was reported at 5515 Holly Springs Church Rd. in Williamston.
False pretenses/swindle/confidence games was reported at 901 Roanoke Court in Jamesville.
April 8
All other larceny was reported at 36995 Fire Department Rd. in Williamston.
April 9
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle and theft from motor vehicle was reported 1649 Everett’s Rd. in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 430 South West Ave. in Oak City.
April 10
Assault by strangulation and injury to personal property was reported at 3730 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
Hit & run was reported at 307 Southwest Railroad St. in Robersonville.
Attempted assault with knife and communicating threats was reported at Cherry Square Apartments on Mae Street in Robersonville.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 5290 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
A criminal summons was reported at 1100 Goose Rd. in Robersonville.
Forced entry was reported at 1015 Second St. in Hassell.
Child support was reported at 8523 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
April 5
Teresa Diane Cox was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
April 6
Frank Anthony Mercedo was charged with forcible breaking and entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, theft from building and domestic criminal trespassing of real property.
Mark Anthony Rushton was charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
April 10
Deborah Bullock was charged with all other offenses and communicating threats.
Donovan Caleaf Brown was charged with child support and warrant service other jurisdiction.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
April 4
Carrying a concealed weapon, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, displaying expired registration plate and possession of an open container in passenger area of motor vehicle was reported at U.S. 17 near Bear Grass Road in Williamston.
April 6
Trespassing was reported at the Carpet Shop, 405 Washington St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 201 Gatling St., Apt. 38 in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon with intention to kill inflicting serious injury was reported at 129 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 619 West Main St. in Williamston.
April 7
Breaking and entering was reported at 205 Mulberry St. in Williamston
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
April 3
Oscar Antonio Mejia, 30, was charged with assault on a female.
Nia Jasmine Smith, 28, was charged with possession of stolen property.
April 4
Marland Locklear Jr., was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of less than one-half ounce marijuana, displaying an expired registration number plate.
April 6
Deandra Sherri Peele, 30, was charged with simple assault.
Tyarra Amelle Cole, 25, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
March 16
Counterfeiting/forgery was reported at Robersonville Police Department on South Main Street in Robersonville.
March 28
An order of arrest for driving while license revoked, warrant service other jurisdiction- careless and reckless driving and warrant service other jurisdiction- speeding was reported at Cherry Square Apartments, East Green Street in Robersonville.
March 29
Larceny of a firearm and burglary/breaking and entering was reported at Chance Dominion Apartments, West Green Street in Robersonville.
April 1
Driving on revoked license- non-impaired revocation and resisting a public officer was reported at Grime Street and Broad Street in Robersonville.
April 2
Assault on a female was reported at Crandell Court, South Roberson Street in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
March 8
Mariah R Ridley was issued a criminal summons for simple assault.
March 28
Hawannikia Green was charged with driving while license revoked, warrant service other jurisdiction- careless and reckless driving and warrant service other jurisdiction- speeding.
April 1
Zacchaeus Keonsha-Reheem Anthony II. was charged with driving on revoked license- non-impaired revocation and resisting a public officer.
April 2
Dexter Earl Mitchell was charged with assault on a female.