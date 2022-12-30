Crime Blotter in Martin County Dec 30, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Martin CountySheriff’s OfficeIncidentsThe Martin County Sheriff’s Office Incident’s Report Includes:Dec. 19Larceny of package was reported at 2540 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.Dec. 20Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 2095 Price Rd.Dec. 21Larceny was reported at 3619 Jones Rd. in Williamston.Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 2923 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.ArrestsThere were no arrests made.Williamston Police DepartmentIncidentsThe Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:Dec. 19Assault by pointing a gun was reported at 201 Riddick St. in Williamston.Injury to real property was reported at 100 East Blvd. in Williamston.Communicating threats was reported at 310 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.Dec. 20Unauthorized use of conveyance was reported at 213 Commerce Cir. in Williamston.Habitual misdemeanor larceny and larceny was reported at 1900 West Main St. in Williamston.Injury to personal property and leaving scene of an accident was reported at 708 Washington St. in Williamston.Simple assault was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.Hit and run was reported at 825 East Blvd. in Williamston.Dec. 21Larceny was reported at 1509 Washington St. in Williamston.Hit and run was reported at South McCaskey Rd. / West Blvd. in Williamston.Injury to personal property was reported at 103 West Blvd. in Williamston.Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury was reported at 128 Willow Acres in Williamston.ArrestsArrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:Dec. 20Terrence Tyrone Fisher was charged with larceny.Terrence Tyrone Fisher was charged with habitual misdemeanor larceny.Dec. 21Albert Earl Bell was charged with sexual battery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Theft Williamston Police Department Crime Criminal Law Police Arrest Incident Misdemeanor Injury Simple Assault Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County Crime BlotterCrime Blotter in Martin CountyMissing man grew up in WilliamstonJailed Martin County man charged with more crimesThe Year in Review: January through MarchRobersonville hires Roberson as permanent managerAmerican Pickers headed to N.C.Hamilton held it 2nd annual tree lightingPolice worked to 'bring people together'Charles Edward "Eddie" Rogerson Images