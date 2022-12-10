Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Nov. 28
Stealing off private hunting land was reported at Hunting land in Oak City.
Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported at 2009 Grand Canyon Rd. in Williamston.
Stole prescriptions out of truck was reported at 2391 Maurice Brown Rd. in Jamesville.
Assault on a family member was reported at 1930 Hollow Pond Rd. in Williamston.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1127 Briley Rd. in Robersonville.
All other larceny was reported at 4350 Bear Grass Rd. Williamston.
Nov. 30
Attempt breaking/entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 30757 US-64 in Jamesville.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at Martin Community College Equine Center in Williamston.
Non support was reported at 303 East NC 11 in Oak City.
Dec. 01
Simple assault was reported at 1070 Falona Ln. in Williamston.
Dec. 03
Assaulted by a victim punching him in the face was reported at Jamesville Mini Mart in Jamesville.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1143 Wynn Ln. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering, all other larceny and motor vehicle theft was reported at 1441 Bennett Rd. in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Nov. 30
Erica Brown Porter was charged with mother vehicle theft.
Erica Brown Porter was charged with financial exploitation of disable adult.
Hose Rodriquez Porter was charged with non support.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Nov. 29
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1900 West Main St. in Williamston.
Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 1900 West Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Nov. 30
Hit and run was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at West Main St. near North Edgewood Ave. in Williamston.
Felony possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less that ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Injury to real property and resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 115 Spruce St. in Williamston.
Dec. 01
Injury to personal property and burning personal property was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Dec. 02
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and breaking and entering was reported at 136 Warren Ct. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at Roses in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at Top Nails in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Dec. 03
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Peaks St. near Union Ave. in Williamton.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Dec. 04
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Warren St. near South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny and failure to appear were reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Nov. 29
Scotty Dean Burleson was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Scotty Dean Burleson was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Nov. 30
Ty’vaughn Jairance Woolard was charged with obtain property by false pretense.
Napoleon Nishon Wesson was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor.
James Ray Herba was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession drug paraphernalia.
Brantaveon Dayshon Parker was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.
Dec. 01
Mark Anthony Bullock was charged with injury to personal property and burning personal property.
Mark Anthony Bullock was charged with trespass.
Dec. 02
Youneat Lee James, Jr. was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Keyonni Dayvon Hall was charged with assault on a female and breaking and entering.
Brian Oneal Powell was charged with larceny.
Dec. 03
Jarvis Jermone Whitaker was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Dec. 04
Regina Bond was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Marcus Devon Parker was charged with larceny.
Nydia Everett was charged with larceny.
Marcus Devon Parker was charged with larceny.
Nydia Everett was charged with larceny.
Nydia Everett was charged with larceny and failure to appear.
Marcus Devon Parker was charged with larceny.
Nydia Everett was charged with larceny.
Marcus Devon Parker was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.