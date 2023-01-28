Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Jan. 14
Resisting public officer and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance was reported at 1919 Bobby Roberson Rd. in Williamston.
Jan. 16
Larceny was reported at 2375 Jones Rd. in Williamston.
Obtain property false pretense and possession of stolen property was reported at 2375 Jones Rd. in Williamston.
Jan. 17
Counterfeiting of instruments and obtain property by false pretense was reported at Speedway in Oak City.
Cyberstalking was reported at Unknown location of origin/instagram in Williamston.
Jan. 18
Dead on arrival was reported at 3438 Leggett Mill Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Jan. 19
Non-forcible breaking and entering and all other larceny was reported at 2000 Bonnie Best Rd. in Williamston.
Jan. 21
Injury to real property was reported at 1264 Main St. in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Jan. 14
Damian Jose Angeles was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.
Jan. 16
Mi’Tayvien Dakevion Woolard was charged with larceny.
Jan. 18
Eric Gardner was charged with obtain property by false pretense.
Joshua James Arnold was charged with non child support.
Jan. 20
Brody Ward Bland was charged with non-forcible breaking and entering and all other larceny
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Jan. 16
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 119 Gatling St. near East Blvd. in Williamston.
Simple assault and assault on a female was reported at 400 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Jan. 17
Larceny of nonferrous metals was reported at 502 Washington St. in Williamston.
Jan. 19
Larceny was reported at 300 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 101 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and simple assault was reported at 702 West Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Jan. 20
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Jan. 22
Assault on a government official, resisting a public officer and trespassing was reported at 908 Washington St. in Williamston.
Jan. 23
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 305 Matin St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at West Church St. near North MLK Dr. in Williamston.
Resist, delay and obstruct was reported at West Church St. near North MLK Dr. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Jan. 16
Nickiah Ayonna Dail was charged with failure to appear.
Kimberly Dinah Lee Cherry was charged with possession of firearm by felon, go armed to terror people and discharge firearm in city.
Jan. 17
Daryien Gavon Mizelle was charged with financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card theft and obtaining property by false pretenses.
Jan. 18
Wail Abdellou was charged with statutory rape and statutory sex offense with child less than or equal to 15.
Jan. 19
Harvey Lee Teel was charged with driving while impaired and speeding 52 miles per hour in 35 miles per hour.
Jan. 20
Rachae Chavon Garnett was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Jasper Earl Rodgers was charged with felony aiding and abetting.
Jan. 22
Lamicki Montrell Hudgins was charged with resisting a public officer and trespassing.
Jan. 23
Avron Jamil Oden was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
David Earl Rogerson was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
David Earl Rogerson was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.