Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Jan. 30
Discharged weapon into occupied property was reported at 33701 US-64 Lot 5 in Jamesville.
Injury to real property was reported at 33701 US-64 Lot 6 in Jamesville.
Injury to real property was reported at 33701 US-64 Lot 7 in Jamesville.
Breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 2139 Jones Rd. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 115 East Circle Dr. in Hamilton.
Jan. 31
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported at 1070 Evergreen Rd. in Robersonville.
Feb. 02
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 21077 NC 903 in Robersonville.
Feb. 03
Accidental gunshot was reported at 313 South Broad St. in Robersonville.
Littering 15-500 pounds was reported at field near 1052 Osbourne Rd. in Robersonville.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 2949 West Timberlake Blvd. in Parmele.
Feb. 04
Simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and resisting public officer was reported at Prison Camp/Zeke Rhodes Ln. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at Prison Camp Rd./Zeke Rhodes Ln. in Williamston.
Feb. 05
Larceny was reported at 2869 Mayo Farm Rd. in Hobgood.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Feb. 04
Gyquiel Savaughn James was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction and warrant service other jurisdiction.
Tra’Kelvious L Williams was charged with simple possession schedule VI controlled substance and resisting public officer.
Tra’Kelvious Lynn’Quezz Williams was charged with attempt break/enter motor vehicle.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Jan. 30
Larceny was reported at 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1131 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 110 Roberson St. in Williamston.
Jan. 31
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1677 Hwy 17 South in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 180 Factory St. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ of marijuana and possession of schedule IV was reported at Factory St. near Jamesville Rd. in Williamston.
Possession beer/wine public street and intoxicated and disruptive was reported at 1549 Washington St. in Williamston.
Feb. 01
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at West Main St. near North MLK Dr. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 205 Martin St. in Williamston.
Feb. 02
Unauthorized use of conveyance was reported at 238 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Feb. 03
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 105 North Biggs St. in Williamston.
Hit & run was reported at 100 Plymouth in Williamston.
Communicating threats and injury to real property was reported at 238 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Feb. 04
Missing person was reported at 216 Commons Circle in Williamston.
Communicating threats and harassing phone calls was reported at 523 West Blvd. Apt. B in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at South MLK Jr. Dr. near Railroad St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Feb. 05
Breaking and entering was reported at Andrews Park Apt. 47 in Williamston.
Larceny of firearm was reported at 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault by pointing a gun was reported at 1004 Hyland Ave. in Williamston.
Driving under the influence was reported at 1509 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault by strangulation, injury to personal property and injury to real property was reported at 105 North Biggs St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Jan. 30
Jasmine Renee Brown was charged with communicating threats and simple assault.
Jan. 31
Richard Michael Counts was charged with failure to appear.
Michael Paul Gurganus was charged with possession of schedule IV.
Richard Micheal Counts was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana.
Mark Anthony Bullock was charged with possession of beer/wine public street and intoxicated and disruptive.
Feb. 01
Jesse Jermone Wilson was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Terry Lee Bramlett was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Feb. 03
Xavier Markese Langley was charged with failure to appear misdemeanor.
Feb. 04
Raheem Jufar Harris was charged with communicating threats and injury to real property.
Triquisita Janie’ Hudgins was charged with driving while license revoked and expired registration.
Feb. 05
Leroy Lamar Hudgins was charged with assault by pointing a gun.
Oscar Galvin Camacho was charged with driving under the influence.