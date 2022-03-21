On March 8, Keith Lee Lawrence was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
March 7
Probation violation was reported at 1095 Falona Lane in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
March 9
Injury to personal property was reported at Handy Mart in Robersonville.
Found property was reported at 9120 Bear Grass Rd. in Robersonville.
Forcible breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1932 Bonnie Best Rd. in Williamston.
March 11
Larceny of a firearm, breaking or enter a motor vehicle, obtain property by false pretenses and misdemeanor larceny was reported at Intertape Polymer Group, 1622 Twin Bridges Rd. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 1275 Milton’s Lane in Williamston.
March 12
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
March 13
Drug/narcotic violations was reported at an undisclosed location.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
March 7
Joseph Edward Sherrod Jr., was charged with probation violation.
Nikkie Irene Harris was charged with failure to appear.
March 8
Keith Lee Lawrence was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
Ebony Haskins was charged with simple assault.
Shaquanna S. Myrick was charged with simple assault.
March 10
Joshua Carroll Barber was charged with false report of theft of motor vehicle.
March 11
Aaron J’Shawn Hollis was charged with failure to appear.
March 12
Jan Oliver Spruill Jr., was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
March 13
William Edward Connell was charged with drug/narcotics violations.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
March 7
Driving under the influence and driving while license revoked was reported at KFC Parking Lot, 1471 Washington St. in Williamston.
Murder was reported at Pugh’s Tire & Service Center, 1259 Brentway Ave. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 102 Henderson St. in Williamston.
March 8
Call for service was reported at 317 Halifax St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering and communicating threats was reported at 502 East Blvd. in Williamston.
While displaying expired tags was reported at West Main Street in Williamston.
March 9
Felony possession of stolen goods, identity theft and obtaining a thing of value by financial transaction card fraud was reported at Cash Points ATM, 705 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Felony possession of stolen goods, identity theft and financial card fraud was reported at Cash Points ATM, 3099 West Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny, possession of stolen goods, resist, delay & obstruct, and three counts of warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Dollar Tree, 1085 Walmart Drive in Williamston.
March 10
Possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana was reported at 200 South Pearl St. in Williamston.
March 11
Aggravated assault was reported at 503 East Simmons Ave. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Piggly Wiggly in Williamston.
March 12
Larceny was reported at Piggly Wiggly, 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
March 13
Larceny was reported at 102 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Assault in a female was reported at 408 East Simmons Ave. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
March 7
Misty Wynne Steward, 46, was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
Melvin Boyce, 61, was charged with murder.
March 8
Catrena Yvonne Mobley, 35, was charged with displaying expired tags.
March 9
Nasir Shalon Smith, 19, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods, resist, delay & obstruct, failure to appear on felon and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
March 12
Jason Christopher Boone-Hunter, 27, was charged with uttering forged instruments or instruments with false endorsements and obtain property by false pretense.
Laquesha Monsha Freeman, 32, was charged with larceny.
March 14
Thanh Van La, 43, was charged with assault on a female.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
No incidents were reported.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No arrests were reported.