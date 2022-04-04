Police steel handcuffs lying on dark blue jeans background
Mehaniq

On March 27, Davon Omar Williams Todd was charged with driving while impaired.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:

March 21

Forcible breaking and entering was reported at 1050 Lee Holiday Rd. in Jamesville.

March 22

All other larceny was reported at N.C. Hwy 17 and Prison Camp Road in Williamston.

All other larceny was reported at 1885 Osbourne Rd. in Robersonville.

March 23

Communicating threats was reported at 1600 East Railroad St., Lot 11 in Robersonville.

March 24

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 8655 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.

Obtain property under false pretenses was reported at 20420 N.C. 903 in Robersonville.

March 25

Injury to personal property was reported at 1019 East College Rd. in Williamston.

March 26

Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 2425 Maurice Brown Rd. in Jamesville.

Larceny was reported at 109 West Main St. in Everetts.

March 27

A water leak was reported at 1160 Thurman Griffin Rd. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

March 24

Bettina Ellen Knudsen was charged with two counts of warrant service in other jurisdiction.

Williamston Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:

March 21

Forcible sexual offense was reported at 403 Henderson St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at Johnny’s Automotive, 501 Washington St. in Williamston.

Assault on a female was reported at 400 East Blvd. in Williamston.

March 22

False report to law enforcement agencies or officers was reported at 147 Willow Acres in Williamston.

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana was reported at 722 Warren St. in Williamston.

March 23

Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 809 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 100 Warren Court in Williamston.

Larceny of motor vehicle and larceny of firearm was reported at 114 Henderson St. in Williamston.

Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at an unknown location in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Washington Street near East Blvd. in Williamston.

Possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and maintain a vehicle for controlled substance was reported at Willow Acres parking lot in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Willow Acres parking lot in Williamston.

March 24

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Godwin Coppage Park, 1073 Tyner Rd. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

March 25

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 623 Hamilton St. in Williamston.

March 26

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Washington Street and Faulk Street in Williamston.

March 27

Driving while impaired and injury to personal property was reported at 200 Willow Drive in Williamston.

March 28

Breaking and entering was reported at 109 Thelma St. in Williamston.

Obtaining a thing of value by financial transaction card fraud was reported at Tractor Supply, 813 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:

March 19

Marcel Devon Harris was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

Lamicki Montrell Hudgins was charged with trespassing.

Cassandra Boyd was charged with larceny and resist, delay & obstruct.

Marcel Devon Harris was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule VI controlled substance.

March 20

Earl Ali Bunch was charged with assault on a female.

Ziveek Di’ashawn Brown was charged with resist, delay & obstruct.

March 22

Tyrick Marcee Brown was charged with assault on a female.

Frances N. Poston was charged with warrant service for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule III controlled substance and warrant service for manufacture/sell/distribute/possess a controlled substance with 1,000 feet of a school.

Ali Basir Hargett was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana.

March 23

Rachae Chavon Garnett was charged with a domestic violence protection order violation.

Adarell Dorsett Ruffin was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

Tineshia Latrice Brown was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance.

Tineshia Latrice Brown was charged with failure to appear on a felony.

March 24

Dillion Ray Wynne was charged with failure to appear on a felony and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

Jacquelyn Smallwood Warren was charged with failure to appear.

March 25

Anthony Terrance Thompson was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

March 26

Charles Edward Knight was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

March 27

Davon Omar Williams Todd was charged with driving while impaired.

Robersonville Police Department

Incidents

The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:

March 7

Larceny of a firearm was reported at 103 West Second St. in Robersonville.

Simple assault was reported at 303 Mae St., Apt. 21B in Robersonville.

March 9

Assault on a female was reported at 207 Everett St., Apt. 13A in Robersonville.

March 14

Well-being check was reported at 303 Mae St. Apt. 19A in Robersonville.

March 16

Counterfeiting/forgery was reported at Robersonville Police Department, 119 South Main St. in Robersonville.

March 24

An order for arrest- driving while license revoked- non impaired, failure to wear a seat belt, altered registration plate and simple possession of marijuana was reported at Cherry Square Apartments, Grimes Street in Robersonville.

March 28

An order for arrest- driving while license revoked, warrant service other jurisdiction — careless and reckless driving and warrant service other jurisdiction — speeding was reported at Cherry Square Apartments, 204 East Green St., Apt. 20B in Robersonville.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:

March 8

Mariah R Ridley was issued a criminal summons for simple assault.

March 24

Alexis Shepherd was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction — driving while license revoked.

March 28

Hawannikia Green was charged with an order of arrest — driving while license revoked, warrant service other jurisdiction — careless and wreckless driving and warrant service other jurisdiction — speeding.

Leslie Beachboard is Managing Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.