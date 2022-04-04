On March 27, Davon Omar Williams Todd was charged with driving while impaired.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
March 21
Forcible breaking and entering was reported at 1050 Lee Holiday Rd. in Jamesville.
March 22
All other larceny was reported at N.C. Hwy 17 and Prison Camp Road in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 1885 Osbourne Rd. in Robersonville.
March 23
Communicating threats was reported at 1600 East Railroad St., Lot 11 in Robersonville.
March 24
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 8655 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.
Obtain property under false pretenses was reported at 20420 N.C. 903 in Robersonville.
March 25
Injury to personal property was reported at 1019 East College Rd. in Williamston.
March 26
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 2425 Maurice Brown Rd. in Jamesville.
Larceny was reported at 109 West Main St. in Everetts.
March 27
A water leak was reported at 1160 Thurman Griffin Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
March 24
Bettina Ellen Knudsen was charged with two counts of warrant service in other jurisdiction.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
March 21
Forcible sexual offense was reported at 403 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Johnny’s Automotive, 501 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 400 East Blvd. in Williamston.
March 22
False report to law enforcement agencies or officers was reported at 147 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana was reported at 722 Warren St. in Williamston.
March 23
Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 809 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 100 Warren Court in Williamston.
Larceny of motor vehicle and larceny of firearm was reported at 114 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at an unknown location in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Washington Street near East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and maintain a vehicle for controlled substance was reported at Willow Acres parking lot in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Willow Acres parking lot in Williamston.
March 24
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Godwin Coppage Park, 1073 Tyner Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
March 25
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 623 Hamilton St. in Williamston.
March 26
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Washington Street and Faulk Street in Williamston.
March 27
Driving while impaired and injury to personal property was reported at 200 Willow Drive in Williamston.
March 28
Breaking and entering was reported at 109 Thelma St. in Williamston.
Obtaining a thing of value by financial transaction card fraud was reported at Tractor Supply, 813 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
March 19
Marcel Devon Harris was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Lamicki Montrell Hudgins was charged with trespassing.
Cassandra Boyd was charged with larceny and resist, delay & obstruct.
Marcel Devon Harris was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule VI controlled substance.
March 20
Earl Ali Bunch was charged with assault on a female.
Ziveek Di’ashawn Brown was charged with resist, delay & obstruct.
March 22
Tyrick Marcee Brown was charged with assault on a female.
Frances N. Poston was charged with warrant service for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule III controlled substance and warrant service for manufacture/sell/distribute/possess a controlled substance with 1,000 feet of a school.
Ali Basir Hargett was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana.
March 23
Rachae Chavon Garnett was charged with a domestic violence protection order violation.
Adarell Dorsett Ruffin was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Tineshia Latrice Brown was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance.
Tineshia Latrice Brown was charged with failure to appear on a felony.
March 24
Dillion Ray Wynne was charged with failure to appear on a felony and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Jacquelyn Smallwood Warren was charged with failure to appear.
March 25
Anthony Terrance Thompson was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
March 26
Charles Edward Knight was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
March 27
Davon Omar Williams Todd was charged with driving while impaired.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
March 7
Larceny of a firearm was reported at 103 West Second St. in Robersonville.
Simple assault was reported at 303 Mae St., Apt. 21B in Robersonville.
March 9
Assault on a female was reported at 207 Everett St., Apt. 13A in Robersonville.
March 14
Well-being check was reported at 303 Mae St. Apt. 19A in Robersonville.
March 16
Counterfeiting/forgery was reported at Robersonville Police Department, 119 South Main St. in Robersonville.
March 24
An order for arrest- driving while license revoked- non impaired, failure to wear a seat belt, altered registration plate and simple possession of marijuana was reported at Cherry Square Apartments, Grimes Street in Robersonville.
March 28
An order for arrest- driving while license revoked, warrant service other jurisdiction — careless and reckless driving and warrant service other jurisdiction — speeding was reported at Cherry Square Apartments, 204 East Green St., Apt. 20B in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
March 8
Mariah R Ridley was issued a criminal summons for simple assault.
March 24
Alexis Shepherd was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction — driving while license revoked.
March 28
Hawannikia Green was charged with an order of arrest — driving while license revoked, warrant service other jurisdiction — careless and wreckless driving and warrant service other jurisdiction — speeding.