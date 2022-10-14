Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include;
Oct. 03
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 200 West Salisbury St. in Hamilton.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 11725 NC Hwy 125 in Hamilton.
Calls for service for possible disturbance was reported at Roanoke Ct. in Jamesville.
Oct. 04
Theft from building was reported at 1437 Brentwood Dr. in Jamesville.
Oct. 05
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 302 Roanoke Ct. in Jamesville.
Oct. 06
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 200 Washington St. in Williamston.
Oct. 07
All other offenses missing firearm was reported at 1267 East Commerce St. in Hassell
Forcible breaking and entering, theft from building and damage to property was reported at 1012 Lilliane Ln in Williamston.
Oct. 09
Simple assault was reported at 1065 Griffin Ln in Jamesville.
All other offenses found property was reported at 11785 NC 125 in Hamilton.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1180 Cherry Ln in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Oct. 06
Constance Britain Cumbee was charged with harassing phone calls.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Oct. 03
Larceny was reported at 305 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Oct. 05
Misdemeanor Larceny was reported at 908 Washington St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 213 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Sexual battery and simple assault was reported at 505 East Church St. in Williamston
Filing a false police report was reported at 100 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 209 South Watts St. in Williamston.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at 200 South Elm St. in Williamston.
Oct. 06
Larceny was reported at 200 Hatton St. Apt. 17 in Williamston.
Trespassing was reported at 819 East Blvd. #C4 in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Assault and battery was reported at 1151 Tyner Rd. in Williamston,
Assault on a female was reported at 206 Marshall Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 07
Breaking and entering motor vehicle and larceny of firearm was reported at 101 Hatton St. in Williamston.
Flee and elude arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving to endanger was reported at Herbie Ln/US Hwy 17 in Williamston.
Oct. 08
Larceny was reported at 912 Washington St. in Williamston.
Oct. 09
Damage to property was reported at West Pine St./Rhodes St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 202 Central Ave. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Oct. 03
Jaylen Jashaun Williams was charged with discharging weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
McKenzie Gray Gallinoto was charged with simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray.
Oct. 06
Hunter Mitchell Gardener was charged with failure to return rental property.
Oct. 08
Richard Ethan Gay was charged with flee and elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, no operators license, speed competition and at a speed of 94 in a 55 mile per hour zone.