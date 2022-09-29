The E.J. Hayes Alumni Association’s Annual Homecoming Weekend was the third weekend in September, a time-honored annual tradition since the early 1970s.
It was a special time of sharing and celebrating, since the past two years have been cancelled due to Covid, according to board member Doris West.
For six decades, alums have been flocking back to their hometown and their alma mater to remember friends and family during a time when “everybody knew you, and we knew everybody,” said West.
Friends reunited, some who hadn’t seen each other in 50 years.
Alumni President Earl Newsome said, “It is the love of the school, that brings them back again and again.”
Out-of-towners flocked to the old, refurbished school selling out hotels in Martin County and spilling over into surrounding counties’ hotels.
Newsome estimated, with vendors and alumni’s families, there were between 600 and 800 attendees throughout the weekend.
“We were pleased, but we were down from attendance in 2019,” said West.
She said attendance was even greater in the 1980s when busloads of alumni would descend on the town and stock up on things unavailable in the North, (where many visited from) — like Eastern N.C. barbeque, country ham and sausage.
Board member Corine Pou said the weekend was “A time of reminiscing and a time of reflection of when we were in this building. We renewed old acquaintances, and met new ones. It was a joyous, fun time.”
Friday night, from 6–9 p.m., they held a meet and greet where alumni served a food-court-style dinner, along with a D.J. and dancing. On Saturday, they offered a free continental breakfast, then at 11 a.m. had their annual board meeting.
“The purpose of that is to bring our membership up-to-date and report what we have done during the course of the year,” said West.
Upcoming fundraisers in 2023 include a pancake sausage dinner, a couple of fish fry’s and a spaghetti dinner.
“We have found that good fundraisers are the most profitable,” said West.
Saturday afternoon, the annual tailgating party brought out the biggest crowd. Vendors lined the grounds, selling their wares, which ranged from food trucks to sales of clothing and jewelry. At 7 p.m. an adult social with heavy Hors D’oeuvres and dancing took place until midnight.
The annual Homecoming not only benefits people who attend, it also helps the economy, according to board member Walter Whitfield.
“A lot of money was spent in the county,” said West.
Martin County Tourism Development Association Director Chase Conner agreed.
“We had over 40 rooms booked in Martin County for multiple nights connected to Homecoming events,” he said. “That contributed around $7,000 to our local hotels, which in turn, helps fund tourism. This does not include the economic impact homecoming had on restaurants and other hospitality sectors during the event.
“We were glad to welcome everyone to Martin County during Homecoming festivities,” he added. “We know there is a lot of work that goes into planning for the events, and we appreciate all those who were involved.”
The school, on Washington Street, was built between 1930 and 1931 as a Rosenwald School, although some sources put the school being built a few years earlier in 1924.
It was called Williamston Colored School until 1952, when it was renamed the E.J. Hayes School in honor of Professor Edgar J. Hayes who retired after serving for years as the first principal of Williamston Colored School. The school closed in 1970, due to integration, but the nearby elementary school at 201 Andrews St., still bears Hayes’ name.
After closing, the high school began falling into disrepair. The Alumni Association was formed in 2004, to raise money to save the school building.
“That is when this organization really took off,” said West. “It was formed to preserve the legacy of this school. It took a lot of money. We started with nothing.
“We took on the challenge of trying to refurbish it. With a lot of hard work over the years, we were fortunate that the town of Williamston joined us helping us secure a CDBG grant of $500,000 [20 years ago] to refurbish the building into what it is now,” she added.
Currently, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain use the old school for after-school programs. On weekends, the building is rented out for workshops, weddings, baby showers and retirements.
“We are almost like a baby Bob Martin Center,” said West. “We rent this building to anyone who needs it. We have a commercial-grade kitchen, an auditorium and a stage.”
Last summer the organization received a $30,000 Z. Smith Reynolds grant to redo the roof.
“We are constantly looking for grants,” said West.
They have also received money “through the kindness and goodness of our members, donations and fundraisers,” used for upkeep and repairs.
The E. J. Hayes Alumni Association also gives away scholarships to deserving seniors every year.
“We are growing,” said West. “We want to restructure the building to make more space to rent. This school was the primary source of education for a lot of people in Martin County, who have done well elsewhere. We wanted to give recognition to that.”
The school was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.
The following are winners of the Alumni Association’s fundraiser raffle ticket drawing from Homecoming Weekend:
- First prize, $500 – Bettye T. Francis from Diamond Bar, C.A.
- Second prize, $250 – David L. Smithwick, Havana, Fla.
- Third prize, $200 — Phomas Smith, Jamesville
- Fourth prize, 42” T.V. – Vickey Manning, Williamston
- Fifth prize, $100 Walmart gift card—Rosalind Minor, Jamesville
- Sixth prize, air fryer, William K. James, Durham
- Hattie Brown of Williamston won an air fryer through the separate, new member raffle.