RALEIGH – The holidays are here, and so are North Carolina’s most popular hunting days.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally very active hunting days, and with people continuing to recreate outdoors due to COVID-19, wildlife law enforcement officers at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission expect this year to be no exception.
Capt. Branden Jones offered these basic safety tips for hunters and anglers:
• Let someone know the location and an approximate return time;
• Always practice firearm safety and point the muzzle in a safe direction;
• Be aware of the surroundings, especially when preparing to shoot. Ensure that there aren’t any houses, vehicles or people in front of or behind the target;
• Wear an article of clothing featuring blaze orange. When boating, always wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved personal floatation device; and
• Don’t consume alcoholic beverages before or during hunting or boating.
A more in-depth review of safety precautions regarding on land or in a vessel can be found on the agency’s “Home From The Hunt” webpage at www.ncwildlife.org/hfth.
For regulations and restrictions on hunting on land and water, refer to the 2021-2022 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest.
About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The commission is the state’s regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, trapping or boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.