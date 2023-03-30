It was a teaser, an early taste of what’s to come in May when the Martin County Farmer’s Market officially opens.
Still, this past weekend’s Spring Fling was full of big blooms and sweet flavors.
Williamston’s Michael Cooper of Nursery’s Outback showcased his green thumb with a varied selection of starters, including Tanja Cucumbers, Tomato that were almost ready for cages they were so tall and with squash vines. Nursery’s Outback is located at the corner of Watts and Main streets in downtown Williamston. Cooper is a regular at the market.
“The name ‘Nursery’s Outback’ was coined fairly quickly. My life partner and I were mulling ideas over, thinking of characteristics, location and size. I said ‘Nursery’ and he said ‘Out Back’ and Nursery’s Outback was born,” said Cooper, of his sixteenth of an acre plot.
In season, Cooper tries to have a little of everything, including vegetable plants, perennial and annual flowering plants, along with some houseplants.
The small town urban farmer has been growing plants since he became interested in horticulture in high school.
“About 11 years ago, I had the opportunity to do it not just for me but to also share it with others. At the same time, the local farmer’s market was getting going again. Everything fell into place,” said Cooper. “I love everything plants. It’s therapeutic in a way and the market allows me to share the love of plants. It’s my chance to interact with the community. All in all, it works for me.”
If a search for Focaccia bread has turned up empty, one might want to look up Jeannie Holliday at Sweetwater Bakery. While Holliday is known for her Cinnamon Rolls — as she should be — her Focaccia bread is equally as tasty and was a top seller on Saturday.
A tabletop of Tulips from Laura Stone’s Rebellius Garden and Flower Farm highlighted the morning and slowly dwindled down to a bouquet or two by morning’s end. Stone began her venture with a single raised bed and has grown her backyard garden to new heights as one of the premier vendors at the market.
Scott and Gini Nelson of The Stamped Flamingo in Robersonville had to have their Farmer’s Market fix and picked up a bouquet of multicolored tulips from Stone. Nelson was a market vendor originally until she took the leap and opened the Robersonville shop.
Market Manager Lee Whitfield was pleased with the early morning turn out.
“This looks like it’s going to be a very good day. The weather is great and we’ve had a nice crowd, already,” said Whitfield. “We are looking forward to opening Mother’s Day weekend.”
The Farmer’s Market has locally-grown produce, plants, homemade baked goods, homemade jams and jellies, handmade crafts and other local artisan products and crafts.
The Farmers Market Association meets at the USDA Ag center on the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.