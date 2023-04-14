Anyone who has always wanted to become a firefighter, but climbed a different career ladder, reached the rung of choice and retired, could now put a spark in volunteering.

The Williamston Fire Department is hosting its inaugural Fireman Field Day on April 29 at Martin Community College Fire Training Center. The event is focused on young and old alike, and runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com