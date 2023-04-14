Anyone who has always wanted to become a firefighter, but climbed a different career ladder, reached the rung of choice and retired, could now put a spark in volunteering.
The Williamston Fire Department is hosting its inaugural Fireman Field Day on April 29 at Martin Community College Fire Training Center. The event is focused on young and old alike, and runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
Although attendees must be 15 years old to experience much of what firefighting training entails, younger adults who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy a task or two. Older adults are also encouraged to participate, as the department is actively accepting volunteer applications.
This is the first such event for the Williamston department although departments across the East have been hosting open houses for several years. This will be the first ‘hands-on” event for Williamston and the region.
It is becoming more difficult to attract recruits and the event is geared towards promoting involvement.
“This day is geared towards a recruitment event. Not many in our community know that while we do have paid staff, we also have volunteers. We are recognized by the state as a combination department meeting — paid and volunteer members,” said Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks.
“It is becoming much harder to attract firefighting personnel,” he continued. “This is not just a Williamston problem, Martin County problem or even a North Carolina problem. This is an issue all across our country.
“North Carolina experiences an eight percent annual reduction in volunteer firefighters with well over half the state dependent upon the volunteer fire service community. Martin County has seven (7) fire departments with Williamston being the only department with full-time staff around the clock. Again, this is a limited number so just like all the other departments in Martin County we rely on our volunteers heavily and are such an important role with our department,” explained Chief Peaks. “This is a hands-on experience for all that attend. The fire service is a family atmosphere and we want the entire family involved in all aspects.”
Becoming a volunteer is a relatively easy process and can be accomplished in a few steps. Applications are available at the fire station and a firefighter will help with the process.
“I would like to highlight that we are not just looking for the young men and women of our community. We are also looking for those seasoned members of our community that are looking something to give back,” the chief said. “The vision for our volunteer membership is the men and women who have just graduated from high school, the men and women who are retired and looking a way to give back to the community, and certainly anyone in between those ranges. The fire service has a ‘job’ or volunteer opportunity for everyone.”
Peaks is also looking for members of the Explorer Post Jr. Firefighter Program. The program is for any rising ninth grade student up to 18 years old.
The members attend monthly training sessions and also have their own training program. Members also receive other firefighter perks.
They get the privilege of riding and observing the daily functions of the department and may also have the opportunity to spend a 24-hour shift at the station house, working aside the staff. This also allows volunteer hours for senior projects and most importantly allows the availability of scholarships, according to Peaks.
All this information and more will be made available the day of the event. If anyone has any questions about how they can help the department are encouraged to call and speak with Chief Peaks anytime. He can be reached at (252)792-3521.
The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, and continues until noon.
Martin Community College Fire Training Center is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd in Williamston.