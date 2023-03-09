Providence Omnistructure Begins School Clean up
By John Foley
Yesterday met tomorrow last Saturday at the former Williamston Middle School.
Volunteers making room for the birth of the Providence Omnistructure Project experienced two phases of history at the vacant school’s sprawling seven-acre campus. They tossed the past, making room for the future, filling dumpsters with memories long since grown.
Sixth grade student Ervin Spruill’s report card from June 18, 2001 was scattered across the floor of an unmarked classroom. Desks and stacks of worn chairs, towering textbooks tied with twine, broken windows, shattered ceiling tiles and peeling paint framed many of the classrooms. Others were almost usable.
The overall project is a massive undertaking. It’s not an overnight or a few weekends a month task, but once completed the project could be a model for communities across the state and beyond and will certainly be a hub for the town of Williamston.
However, before this comes to fruition there is a lot of scouring in store.
Challenges do not phase Providence Omnistructure founder Jeremy Collins.
With his hands full of textbooks, stepping towards the dumpster, the quick-paced Collins had little time for conversation on Saturday as he picked through old yardsticks, textbooks and memorabilia. He is on a mission.
“It’s a great day. This is the first step and it is wonderful to have all these volunteers come out to help. Excuse me, I have to order lunch for these guys.” said Collins, anxious to keep the volunteers happy.
Collins opened the morning meeting with boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
A native of Dardens, Collins founded Providence Omnistructure, as a technology-based social enterprise delivering connectivity for abundance, according to the organization website.
The non-profit organization plans on accomplishing their mission by maximizing social impacts, building digital infrastructure, curating content and delivering connectivity necessary for thriving, future-ready communities.
As an internet service provider, the group plans on providing the highest quality broadband internet for $50 per month — with a sliding scale price reduction to ensure every person has high-quality broadband. The company plans to provide more than just broadband.
Collins and his team have a vision for creating economic opportunities, while building abundant communities.
The Providence solution deploys mobile, virtual and community-based connectivity campuses. Plans call for these creative spaces to raise awareness, cultivate talent and deliver content to waiting users while reversing negative social determinants and increasing adoption of digital technology and connectivity.
“In Martin County, we are working with residents, municipal leaders, students and businesses to repurpose this beautiful, historic space for generations to come. Curriculum delivered on these accessible, thriving spaces will include career and economic development opportunities, Digital content, virtual education and learning,” Collins said. “The programs will also highlight health and wellness and serve as a business and tech incubation.”
While a massive undertaking for most, Collins has the experience, knowledge and drive to successfully launch the start-up.
Immediately prior to this venture, the entrepreneur lawyer led North Carolina’s statewide efforts to expand economic freedom, reduce incarceration and created the first Office of Digital Equity in the country.
Collins served as director of the NC@High Speed initiative in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Hometown Strong office, and led the Office of Digital Equity and Literacy. The office has the task of executing Gov. Cooper’s plan to expand digital literacy offerings and partnerships across North Carolina, as well as lead the Digital Equity and Inclusion Collaborative and promote the NC Digital Inclusion Playbook for local municipalities.
Prior to his government service, Collins served as Director-Counsel of the Racial Equity Project and Advocacy/Policy Counsel with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice.
“The time is ripe for bold action from every sector and in every community. The same old systems will continue to yield the same old results neighborhoods, industries and end users need permanent, complete solutions to end apartheid and create healthy local economies,” stated Collins. “We must work for community-based social impact and prepare strong neighborhoods to flourish in tomorrow’s digital ecosystem.”
For more information on the Providence Omnistructure Project go to ProvidenceOmnistructure.org.