One might say Georgia Deans Restaurant is made from scratch; actually a scratch-off lottery ticket.
“Most folks don't know my husband hit a $150,000 scratch-off lottery ticket four months before we opened. He gave me every cent to start my dream,” said Georgia Deans’ owner, Stephanie Manning, when speaking of her husband, Seth.
Georgia Deans Restaurant and Bar was named after Georgia Deans Florist, built in the 1960’s for Georgia Dean VanNortwick and her husband, Victor. VanNortwick was a floral artisan who left her mark on Martin County. There is an eclectic three-bedroom apartment upstairs that has been kept true to form, according to Manning.
“She was a fiery redhead full of passion and established a successful floral business here in Williamston. She was even invited to design for former President (Richard) Nixon's inauguration ball. We decided to pay tribute to this special lady and keep her name, with permission from her only son, also a Farm Life native. We feel some of her good luck in business has rubbed off on us, and our dining room plants always stay thriving,” said Manning.
Manning is a Martin County native who is proud of her Bear Grass roots. She graduated from Bear Grass High School and moved to Virginia Beach, Va. where she attended culinary school for four years.
“I was in the restaurant business throughout college, working for different successful restaurants in Greenville and Virginia Beach. I decided if I was going to continue working so hard in this industry, it might as well be on my own terms,” Manning said. “My dad, Stevie, has also been in kitchens his entire life and I knew he would help me get it started, if only we could survive working together.”
As Georgia Deans approaches its five-year anniversary this March, Stephanie and her father, Stevie, seem to be doing more than surviving. On a recent Saturday afternoon visit, the dining room and bar were full, the rooms were bustling with full plates and the staff had a frisk in their step as they cordially greeted and served customers.
The staff’s attitude and appearance are major ingredients contributing to the success of Georgia Deans. In a business full of challenges, one of the most frequent is finding qualified staff and keeping them. The community has also stood behind the restaurant and supported it regularly.
“I attribute my success to many factors, including a wonderful support system, especially my farmer and husband. Our small town community has embraced us. I owe a big thanks to the special friends that supported us in the beginning when most told us it would never work. Of course, our staff is our family and we owe so much of our success to them, past and present.”
National statics show that restaurant menu prices have increased more than 10 percent over the past year. And while that may be the national average, which includes national chains, for the small unit operator price increases have caused hardship across the board. Manning has managed to navigate the increases with her customers in mind.
“We are struggling currently with inflation and price fluctuations. My husband always says, ‘You can shear a sheep many times, but you can only skin him once.’ I struggle not wanting to raise menu prices too much, but at the same time trying to adjust to the market. I would rather be the restaurant you visit twice a week with family versus the one you go to once a year for your anniversary.”
Culinary school served as the restaurateurs four year education, but life lessons came from different institutions.
“All three of our grandmothers greatly influence the way we live and cook on a daily basis,” said Manning. “And my husband and I have been raised to always give Glory to God, we are definitely blessed.
“The restaurant business is a hard environment that pounds humility into every individual that works in it. It's controlled chaos every single day. One day you are serving the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the next day you are knee deep in the dish pit cleaning out a clogged drain,” stated Manning. “Days off are few and far between and I don't even know what it's like to enjoy dinner on a Friday night. I try to remind my staff that first impressions are everything, always give more than you take, don't be too sensitive and mostly just enjoy the ride.”
The five year ride, so far, has been memorable for Georgia Deans.
“Our most memorable moments include packed out live music nights, visits from the TV station filming our favorite dishes, visits from local celebrities like Parmalee and successful wedding events at our new venue The Roanoke Country Club located behind Georgia Dean, said Manning, reminiscing about the half decade. “But mostly I remember nights when it was super busy and crowded and I looked around the kitchen and dining room. It's loud, it's crazy and everything is running like a well-oiled machine. I just stop and smile.”