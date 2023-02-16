Georgia Deans

Georgia Deans will soon be celebrating five years in business.

 John Foley The Enterprise

One might say Georgia Deans Restaurant is made from scratch; actually a scratch-off lottery ticket.

“Most folks don't know my husband hit a $150,000 scratch-off lottery ticket four months before we opened. He gave me every cent to start my dream,” said Georgia Deans’ owner, Stephanie Manning, when speaking of her husband, Seth.

