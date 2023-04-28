Once upon a time, back in the early 1880’s, there was postage a stamp sized rural trading center built in the midst of a small collection of farm houses.
Later, the small community grew larger and the Goose Nest Post Office was commissioned. The community was officially named Goose Nest in 1888.
In 1905, the town’s name was changed to Oak City because a town citizen visiting Raleigh saw “Oak City Laundry” on a delivery wagon and liked the name enough to urge the N.C. General Assembly to effect the change.
Apparently nobody was overly fond of the word ‘laundry,’ however, last year over 1,500 people showed their fondness for the name Goose Nest and the festival held in its honor.
The second annual Goose Nest Festival, set for May 20, works to celebrate days gone by when a Post Office sporting the name Goose Nest, was a sign of the time.
This year’s event is expected to top last year’s attendance numbers. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the event runs throughout the day, ending at 7 p.m.
The slate of vendors, food trucks, activities for families and children, along with highlighted entertainment is extensive. The parade is expected to be even longer than last year’s.
This year’s festival will feature a variety of amusement rides and other activities for kids aside from the parade. There will also be vendors, artisans and adult activities. Martin General Hospital will be offering free blood pressure testing.
“We rely on the public and different businesses across the county to provide sponsorship for the festival. Also, some members of our committee dedicate their time and also donate financially as well,” said festival founder Vonetta Porter. “We welcome more people and businesses to become sponsors.”
The Goose Nest Festival vendors and rides will take place on the Oak City Town Commons located directly across from the Oak City Fire Department and beside Oak City Post Office.
“We will have a history exhibit set up inside of Oak City Fire Department with the assistance of our volunteers, longtime residentd Mike Taylor and Rosalyn Spriggs,” said Porter.
“We are great neighbors. We have a great community. If we don’t know you, we will come over and introduce ourselves. That’s the kind of community Goose Nest Oak City is. Come and see us,” said festival Vice Chair Abby Mason.
The Goose Nest Festival is being held on the Oak City Commons on Saturday May 20, 2023.
To become sponsors or to donate, contact Vonetta Porter at 252-798-0410.