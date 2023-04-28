Goose Nest T-Shirts

Goose Nest Fest Dressed attendees in Goose Nest T-Shirts, available again this year.

 Contributed Photo

Once upon a time, back in the early 1880’s, there was postage a stamp sized rural trading center built in the midst of a small collection of farm houses.

Later, the small community grew larger and the Goose Nest Post Office was commissioned. The community was officially named Goose Nest in 1888.

