The aroma of freshly grilled chicken from Layson’s Grille greeted Goose Nest Festival enthusiasts Saturday as over 2,000 people gathered in Oak City to partake in the second annual festival.

Onlookers lined East Commerce St. as Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning led the parade with Martin County Commissioner Joe Ayers and his dog following closely behind.

