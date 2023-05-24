The aroma of freshly grilled chicken from Layson’s Grille greeted Goose Nest Festival enthusiasts Saturday as over 2,000 people gathered in Oak City to partake in the second annual festival.
Onlookers lined East Commerce St. as Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning led the parade with Martin County Commissioner Joe Ayers and his dog following closely behind.
The Unexpected Dream Step Team from Williamston, the Unexpected Steppers, followed as three wheelers, roaring muffler motorcycles and ATVs performing wheelies wowed children sitting curbside as they whizzed by.
The Goose Nest may be in its infancy, however, from the size of the crowd it has gained festival prominence.
When festival organizer Vonetta Porter came up with the idea of the Goose Nest Festival in 2019, her goal was to have an enjoyable gettogether in the western portion of the county. Porter claimed there were festivals in Robersonville and other areas, but none in Oak City and a festival would bring a bit of notoriety to the town. The 2019 plan was put on hold until last year due to COVID.
Saturday’s event drew people from Martin, Bertie, Pitt and Nash counties, along with Virginians who decided to see Goose Nest. Porter was pleased with the outcome.
The vendor lineup was a food lover’s adventure. Layson’s Grille captured the grilled chicken and turkey leg crowd. Family Favorites owner Jan Mercer was excited about the number of people at the event and sold cookies, cupcakes and other favorites throughout the day.
An added feature of this year’s Goose Nest were the rides that took center stage as the day progressed and the weather cleared. Parents and children lined up to enjoy the state of dizziness many of the rides offered. Porter plans on having the rides at next year’s celebration.
“We feel like we have accomplished our goal and would like for the festival to continue going and becoming a big part of the town of Oak City,” said Porter, one of Oak City’s biggest proponents.
“We will be back next year on May 18, 2024 and we are considering adding another day, possibly Friday, but we would love to get the public feedback on the idea of two days. The committee will be discussing it at our next meeting, but more sponsorship and donations will be needed to do so and to make the Goose Nest Festival even better,” said Porter.
Porter was somewhat disappointed because the committee didn’t get a lot of support from many of the locals, but is truly grateful for the support the festival did receive.
The festival’s name was a point of curiosity for many. The Oak City Museum, set up in the town’s Fire Station, by town historian Michael Taylor and Rosalyn Spriggs provided a look into the history of the former and current name of the town.
Taylor is a member of the original festival committee and offered to set up an exhibit on a collection of Goose Nest Township’s rich history in Martin County. This included information and pictures of businesses, churches, schools, civic organizations and people.
“My interest in history and its preservation and my love for the community motivated me to share this with others. Different people were contacted about assisting with memorabilia for the project. They included Beverly Butler, Jean Spruell-Boyd, Barbara Council, Sue Harrell, Phillip Burnette, Mattie Streeter, Rosalyn Spriggs and Steven Cannon,” said Taylor. “Since the festival is only a one-day fun-filled event, our aim was to also promote the history spanning 140 years of the community that led us to celebrate what a special place this is in which to live”
In the early 1880’s there was a postage stamp sized rural trading center built in the midst of a small collection of farm houses. Later, the small community grew larger and the Goose Nest Post Office was commissioned. The community was officially named Goose Nest in1888.
In 1905 the town’s name was changed to Oak City because a town citizen visiting Raleigh saw “Oak City Laundry” on a delivery wagon and liked the name enough to urge the General Assembly to effect the change.
The town became Oak City and remains so today. However, Goose Nest is rooted deep in the town’s heritage.
Now, Oak City can become Goose Nest, once again, for a weekend.