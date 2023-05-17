Goosenest40.jpg

It’s a gaggle gathering in the making.

Oak City residents and revelers from near and far will begin to flock to the second annual Goose Nest Festival early on Saturday, May 20. To get a front row position, be there early as the kickoff is at 10 a.m. This year’s Goose Nest is expected to draw a larger crowd than last year’s get together.

