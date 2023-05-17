Oak City residents and revelers from near and far will begin to flock to the second annual Goose Nest Festival early on Saturday, May 20. To get a front row position, be there early as the kickoff is at 10 a.m. This year’s Goose Nest is expected to draw a larger crowd than last year’s get together.
The parade is set for noon this year.
Some may assume the festival is in honor of the feathered long necks, however, its name is derived from the town’s first origins.
Vonetta Porter is the festival’s creator and organizer and led the inaugural event last year. Porter thought of the idea in 2019 but postponed the 2020 festival due to COVID. Last year’s festival was a huge success. It is one of the lone festivals in the western part of Martin County.
“The reason I came up with having a festival was because other towns in the county have festivals and different events, but we had nothing on the western end of Martin County and felt the need to have something on our end of the county,” said Porter. “I had to talk to some members in the community and asked them to be a part of the committee to help bring the vision to light. We have a great group of committee members who work hard to make this event a success. We also have a lot of volunteers who help us on the day of the festival.”
Porter thought naming the festival after the town’s original name, Goose Nest, would help bring the town back to its roots – even if just for a day.
Back in the early 1880’s in the midsts of a small collection of farm houses the Goose Nest Post Office was commissioned. The community was officially named Goose Nest in 1888. In 1905 the town’s name was changed to Oak City because a town citizen visiting Raleigh saw “Oak City Laundry” on a delivery wagon and liked the name enough to urge the General Assembly to effect the change.
This year’s celebration boasts a variety of rides and amusements provided by Abrams Amusements and Catering. They will also have food available.
The slate of vendors, food trucks, activities for families and children, along with highlighted entertainment is extensive. The parade is expected to be even longer than last year’s.
Martin General Hospital will be offering free blood pressure testing.
“We will have a history exhibit set up inside of Oak City Fire Department with the assistance of our volunteers longtime residents Mike Taylor and Rosalyn Spriggs,” said Porter.
This year’s festival shirt was designed by Troy Smith and will be available at the festival.
“We are great neighbors. We have a great community. If we don’t know you, we will come over and introduce ourselves. That’s the kind of community Goose Nest Oak City is. Come and see us,” said festival Vice Chair Abby Mason.
“I am very grateful for each and every committee member past and present and thank them for all of their hard work and dedication. We also want to thank the town of Oak City for supporting us with the festival, the citizens of Oak City and surrounding towns for coming out to support us, as well during our first year and expect the second year will be even better then the first,” said Porter.
The Goose Nest Festival is being held on the Oak City Commons on Saturday May 20.